Listen to the fantastic music from 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'

A fantasy movie that’s filled with magical creatures and adventures is nothing without the music to sell it, and the “Harry Potter” spin-off movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” certainly has that going for it.

Below listen to an exclusive premiere of a reel of music from “Fantastic Beasts.” The score is by Grammy winner James Newton Howard, and J.K. Rowling wrote the words for the song “The Blind Pig,” performed by singer Emmi.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

