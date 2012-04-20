Listen To Mel Gibson's Latest Rage-Filled Rant—Here's Today's Buzz

APWhoa, we cannot get over Mel Gibson’s latest rage-filled rant in which he yells at screenwriter Joe Eszterhas “What the f**k have you been doing!!” after lack of progress on “The Maccabees” script.

The list of Cannes film festival nominees has just been announced and it’s heavy on U.S. talent.

Celebrities such as Ryan Seacrest, Mario Lopez, and Denise Richards tweet their condolences to Dick Clark.

Even President Obama released a statement praising Dick Clark as an innovator who “reshaped the television landscape forever… But more important than his groundbreaking achievements was the way he made us feel—as young and vibrant and optimistic as he was.”

Now that Gary Ross is officially out, Here’s who’s on the short list to direct “The Hunger Games” sequel.

Model Miranda Kerr gets seriously bendy in this new Reebok ad.

Kelly Osbourne debuts her new violet-coloured hair while out to dinner with Dita Von Teese.

Marvel teamed up with Mondo to create seven limited edition posters for “The Avengers.”

Don’t get rid of your subscription yet. Netflix will film and stream 10 new episodes of “Arrested Development” all at once next year.

Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Tim Burton will appear as aliens in the upcoming film “Men in Black 3.”

The trailer for “Magic Mike” the Steven Soderbergh-directed film about and starring Channing Tatum as a male stripper is finally here. Watch below.



