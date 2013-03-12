You Can Listen To Justin Timberlake's New Album Free Right Now

Photo: RCA Records

Justin Timberlake knows you just can’t wait to hear his brand new album, The 20/20 Experience, so he’s put it up on iTunes for you to listen to for free!He posted the link on Twitter on Monday, but didn’t say how long it’s going to stay up, so you better get your listen in soon if you want to hear the album before its March 19 release date.

The only catch: The stream is 1 hour, 8 minutes long and has no track breaks. So we’ve done a little clicking to make sure this all checks out, and here is your official breakdown of the timestamps and (VERY LONG) track lengths. Seriously, those are some long-arse songs. We see radio remixes in this album’s future.

1. Pusher Love Girl (0:00 to 8:02) track length: 8:02

2. Suit & Tie feat. Jay-Z (8:02 to 13:28) track length: 5:26

3. Don’t Hold the Wall (13:29 to 20:39) track length: 7:10

4. Strawberry Bubblegum (20:39 to 28:38) track length: 7:59

5. Tunnel Vision (28:39 to 35:25) track length: 6:46

6. Spaceship Coup (35:25 to 42:42) track length: 7:17

7. That Girl (42:43 to 45:30) track length: 4:47

8. Let the Groove Get In (45:30 to 52:41) track length: 7:11

9. Mirrors (52:42 to 60:47) track length: 8:05

10. Blue Ocean Roar (60:48 to 68:10) track length: 7:22



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.