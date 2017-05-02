Listen to Diane Abbott's full LBC meltdown interview

LONDON — Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott had a major “brain fade” on LBC this morning when asked how much the party’s new policing pledge to hire 10,000 new police officers will cost.

“Well, erm… if we recruit the 10,000 policemen and women over a four-year period, we believe it will be about £300,000,” she said.

When the host Nick Ferrari pointed out that £300,000 over four years would not go very far (it equates to about £7 per officer, per year) Abbott tried again:

“Haha, no. I mean… sorry. They will cost… they will, it will cost, erm, about… about £80million.”

This equates to about £8,000 per officer, on a salary of about £2,000 a year.

When this was pointed out, Abbott then fell into what can only be described as a sort of mental Bermuda Triangle as she thrashed around desperately searching for the correct figures.

Listen to the full excruciating exchange below:

