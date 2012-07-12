11 Tech Sounds That Will Make You Feel Nostalgic

Photo: celebritycameraclub.tumblr.com/

It feels like it was just yesterday when we had to wait an eternity for our dial-up modems to log us on to the Internet.The lengthy wait to sign-on was always worth it, though, because AOL always made us feel “Welcome” once our 56k modems made the connection.



This feeling of nostalgia hit us after we stumbled upon the Museum of Endangered Sounds, a website which features sounds made by “old technologies and electronics equipment.”

Inspired by the museum’s mission to preserve these “endangered sounds,” we decided to come up with our own list of sounds that we’ve come to miss.

From AOL’s “You’ve Got Mail” voice message to snapping a photo with a Polaroid instant camera, these nostalgic sounds will have you rummaging through your attic for your old gadgets.

