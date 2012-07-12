US

11 Tech Sounds That Will Make You Feel Nostalgic

William Wei
Photo: celebritycameraclub.tumblr.com/

It feels like it was just yesterday when we had to wait an eternity for our dial-up modems to log us on to the Internet.The lengthy wait to sign-on was always worth it, though, because AOL always made us feel “Welcome” once our 56k modems made the connection.

This feeling of nostalgia hit us after we stumbled upon the Museum of Endangered Sounds, a website which features sounds made by “old technologies and electronics equipment.”

Inspired by the museum’s mission to preserve these “endangered sounds,” we decided to come up with our own list of sounds that we’ve come to miss.

From AOL’s “You’ve Got Mail” voice message to snapping a photo with a Polaroid instant camera, these nostalgic sounds will have you rummaging through your attic for your old gadgets.

Remember floppy disks? USB flash drives have long replaced this digital storage medium

Remember instant cameras? Nowadays, everyone's on Instagram

Remember generic ringtones? These days, songs by the likes of Maroon 5 and Soulja Boy blare whenever we make calls

Remember mix tapes? Thanks to iTunes, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who owns a physical tape (or CD)

Remember typewriters? There was just something satisfying about typing on these things

Remember these Macintosh startup sounds? Take a listen to how the Mac's startup sound evolved

Remember dial-up modems? We actually don't miss them that much

Remember these Microsoft Windows sounds from the 90's? Tada!

Remember rotary phones? Can't do this on an iPhone

Remember vinyl records? Nothing beats the sounds of a needle dropping on a record

And for more sounds...

