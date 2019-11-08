LISTEN: Investors are betting $3.3 billion that your gut is the next frontier for the hottest part of healthcare

- Several high-profile startups that promised to draw insights from the bacteria living in and on us, known as the microbiome, have failed in recent months.
- One of them, a company called uBiome, which was valued at $US600 million, said it would shut down on October 1 after months of challenges and setbacks.
- But investors still see the microbiome as a lucrative opportunity for the burgeoning digital-health industry, which has raked in $US37.6 billion from investors since 2011.
- Here’s how the microbiome companies they’re betting on plan to succeed.
- Listen to this story below, or read it in full right here.
