LISTEN: George Zimmerman Called Police 'Disgusting' In 2011

After doing a ride-along with Sanford, Fla., police officers, George Zimmerman publicly called the police disgusting and implied they were lazy, according to a recording released by The Miami Herald.



Zimmerman said an officer showed him his favourite nap spots and revealed he didn’t carry a long gun because using it would require too much paperwork, The Miami Herald’s Frances Robles reported.

“He took two lunch breaks and attended a going-away party for one of his fellow officers,” Zimmerman reportedly said at a City Hall community forum in January 2011.

The ride-along raises questions about whether Zimmerman received special treatment when he wasn’t arrested right away for shooting 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, Robles reported.

“The deeper questions here are, what are the relationships?” Natalie Jackson, an attorney for Martin’s family told Robles. “We have always had a concern about the relationships.”

