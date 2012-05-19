LISTEN: Cop Tells First Impression Of A Bloody, Swollen George Zimmerman

Florida Special Agent Supervisor David Lee was one of the first to respond to the scene the night Trayvon Martin was shot.



After leaving the scene, Lee interviewed George Zimmerman, who faces a second-degree murder charge for shooting and killing Martin. Zimmerman had cuts on his face and a swollen nose but police didn’t ask him at the scene how he got those injuries, Lee said in a recorded interview.

“Nobody asked him, no,” Lee said at the 4:30 minute mark.

Zimmerman was “pretty silent” while police interviewed him after the shooting, Lee said. After leaving the scene Zimmerman “had blood on his arms and his hands,” Lee said at the 6:55 minute mark.

After arriving at the townhouse complex a little after 7 p.m., Lee said he saw 17-year-old Martin’s body in the grass, just off the sidewalk behind a row of apartments. Lee said he put Martin on a heart monitor, which showed no activity, so he “just called it right there” (Listen at the 2:20 minute mark).

“He was basically flatlined,” Lee said.

