LISTEN: Attorney Paul Clement Remains Cool During The Supreme Court Questioning

The attorney, representing 26 states that oppose the Obama healthcare reform, Paul Clement remained cool under pressure as Justice Sonia Sotomayor attempted to go after him right off the bat. (What a difference from Verrilli’s arguments yesterday.)



Listen to the exchange below, and don’t miss Justice Antonin Scalia’s creepy voice chiming in at the end.

Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:



• Why The Court’s ‘Obamacare’ Ruling Will Be The Most Important Since Roe v. Wade

• Here Is The Moment When Justice Alito Shredded Verrilli At The Obamacare Hearings



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.