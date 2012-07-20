LISTEN: A Sneak Peek Of Passion Pit's Awesome New Album

Photo: Passion Pit

In the follow up to Passion Pit’s successful first album “Manners,” the band is releasing their second album “Gossamer” on July 24.But if you can’t wait until then, NPR is currently streaming the album free of charge until its official release and is already praising the record, saying “Each song positively glows.”



Despite the album’s release next week, the band just cancelled their July concert dates, citing lead singer Michael Angelakos‘ mental health issues.

In a statement released on the band’s official website, Angelakos writes:

“On behalf of the band and myself, I would like to greatly apologise for the show cancellations [sic] … in order for me to ensure that there will be no further disruptions, I am going to take the time to work on improving my mental health. For now, I’d like to thank all of our fans for their understanding.”

Listen to a few songs off the new album “Gossamer” below. Seeing the group in concert may be worth the wait.



SEE ALSO: Watch No Doubt’s first music video together in 10 years for their new single “Settle Down” >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.