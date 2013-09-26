LIST: What Some Of Australia's Chairmen Earned In A Year For Being The Boss Of A Board

Photo : Getty Images

The Australian Financial Review has a story today on the pay-packets of Australia’s chairmen.

While salaries have declined by 3.5% to an average of $481,000 (down from almost $500,000) the heads of Australia’s boards still take home a tidy pay cheque.

Here is a list of highest-paid non-executive director roles in the country in 2012, most of whom are chairman:

Rio Tinto chairman Jan du Plessis on $1,288,018

BHP Billiton chairman Jac Nasser on $1,154,267

Commonwealth Bank chairman David Turner on $831,619

Macquarie Group chairman Kevin McCann on $825,000

ANZ chairman John Morchel on $790,949

Lynas Corp non-executive director William Forde on $785,645

NAB chairman Michael Chaney on $770,000

IAG chairman Brian Schwartz on $755,000

Westfield chairman Frank Lowy on $750,000

Woodside Petroleum chairman Michael Chaney on $726,000

