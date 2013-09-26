LIST: What Some Of Australia's Chairmen Earned In A Year For Being The Boss Of A Board

The Australian Financial Review has a story today on the pay-packets of Australia’s chairmen.
While salaries have declined by 3.5% to an average of $481,000 (down from almost $500,000) the heads of Australia’s boards still take home a tidy pay cheque.
Here is a list of highest-paid non-executive director roles in the country in 2012, most of whom are chairman:
- Rio Tinto chairman Jan du Plessis on $1,288,018
- BHP Billiton chairman Jac Nasser on $1,154,267
- Commonwealth Bank chairman David Turner on $831,619
- Macquarie Group chairman Kevin McCann on $825,000
- ANZ chairman John Morchel on $790,949
- Lynas Corp non-executive director William Forde on $785,645
- NAB chairman Michael Chaney on $770,000
- IAG chairman Brian Schwartz on $755,000
- Westfield chairman Frank Lowy on $750,000
- Woodside Petroleum chairman Michael Chaney on $726,000
