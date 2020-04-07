Venture-backed startups are laying off thousands of tech workers as the coronavirus strains finances. Here's a list of all of the startups that are cutting headcount.

- Venture-backed startups have begun laying off employees, as the coronavirus and the subsequent economic shutdown has wreaked havoc on companies large and small.
- Business Insider is keeping a list of running list of startups that are slashing headcount.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Technology
$US1.5 billion ZipRecruiter just laid off hundreds only days after the CEO said the economy was headed for a steep increase in hiring after the end of the coronavirus
The CEO of Voi, scooter rival to $US2.5 billion Bird, goes public on why it furloughed and laid off staff to cope with COVID-19
Electric scooter startup Bird has laid off 30% of the company in a scramble to preserve a ‘cash runway’ to last until the end of 2021
TripActions, the $US4 billion Andreessen Horowitz-backed corporate travel startup, just laid off 296 employees as the travel industry grinds to a halt
Andreessen Horowitz-backed Wonderschool just laid off 75% of staff on a Zoom call, telling employees the coronavirus could dry up any more funding for 2 years
O’Reilly Media, known for its influential open source conferences and books about coding, has laid off 75 people and shuttered its events business
Pay-by-the-minute fitness app Popin has shut down, according to an email sent out to its users
Consumer
ThirdLove, the buzzy lingerie upstart that challenged Victoria’s Secret’s dominance, just laid off nearly 30% of its workforce as the coronavirus crushes DTC companies
Iris Nova, the buzzy direct-to-consumer startup backed by Coca-Cola, has laid off half its staff as the coronavirus pandemic hits its retail business
Startups like ClassPass and The Wing have cut significant portions of their workforce
Media
A leaked memo reveals that the Kevin Durant-backed sports media startup Overtime just laid off 20% of its staff, and won’t give affected employees healthcare or severance unless they sign a confidentiality agreement
Real Estate
Flex-space unicorn Knotel just laid off 30% of workers and furloughed another 20% as the coronavirus cripples a once buzzy industry
SoftBank-backed real estate brokerage Compass just slashed 15% of staff and is pausing marketing as coronavirus slams the housing market
Days after laying off 20% of its workforce, Brookfield-backed Convene furloughs more than half of remaining employees due to coronavirus closures
Airbnb-backed Zeus Living just laid off 30% per cent of staff as the coronavirus upends travel and hospitality startups
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.