POWER PLAYERS: Meet the most powerful people shaping Trump's healthcare agenda

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump’s healthcare agenda includes lowering prescription drug prices and tackling surprise medical bills.

President Donald Trump formally accepted the Republican nomination on Thursday.

Much of the criticism from his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, has been over his handing of the coronavirus pandemic.



As Trump continues to manage the coronavirus crisis, people inside his administration, including career officials, have influenced and shaped his actions. To help give some insight into the months ahead, and into a second term, Business Insider has exclusively assembled a list of the key players who have the president’s ear on healthcare, available exclusively to Business Insider subscribers.



Before the pandemic, much of the president’s legacy on healthcare policy was defined through his changes to the Affordable Care Act, the law signed by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama. A lawsuit that threatens to undo the ACA, which the Trump administration agrees with, is set to go before the Supreme Court just one month after Election Day.

As we thought about our list, we took a look at the people who shaped the changes to the ACA, including those who were instrumental in zeroing out the fine on the uninsured.

But we also examined other initiatives the Trump administration took on, including on price transparency, drug pricing, the opioid crisis, HIV, and kidney care.

Some of the people influencing Trump on healthcare are frequently on the airwaves, including Vice President Mike Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma.



But others on our list are people who’ve been working behind the scenes – leaders in the White House who are involved in the fine details of policy making. There are also people outside the White House who’ve been heavily influential in shaping the way congressional Republicans think about healthcare and in making recommendations for executive orders.

Should Trump take the White House for a second term, these experts would shape how the US emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and how lawmakers next tackle healthcare reform.

