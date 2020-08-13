21 biotech startups that are set to take off, according to top VCs

5AM Ventures; Canaan; Sofinnova Partners; Third Rock Ventures; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

It’s a critical time to be in the biotech business, as companies race to find new ways to treat and prevent the novel coronavirus.

With all eyes on the industry, Business Insider asked 12 top biotech venture capital investors which startups they think are poised to take off in the next 12 months.

Developing a drug is a lengthy process that can take more than a decade, and many venture-backed startups are still in the early days of their work on experimental treatments.

By asking for companies the investors thought would take off within the next year, the idea was to pinpoint companies they anticipate will have a breakthrough or that have a notable upcoming event in their efforts to develop new treatments.

Business Insider asked the investors to name startups from their firms’ portfolios, and ones they haven’t invested in.

For some, that meant looking outside of drug development entirely to diagnostic companies testing for conditions including COVID-19, like Sherlock Biosciences. Others opted to pick companies finding new ways to tackle untreatable conditions, like Dewpoint Therapeutics.

Subscribe to Business Insider to read the full story:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.