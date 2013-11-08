LIST: The Ridiculous Food Requested For England Cricketers After Every Ashes Test

Photo: Getty Images

Elite athletes need to monitor the food they eat. And after a match this can be important to recovery.

And then there is this list.

These are some of the meals which the England and Wales Cricket Board has said must be available to players in the dressing rooms, ready to go 20 minutes before the end of play after Ashes test matches.

According to Fairfax Media which reported the demands, they were part of an 82-page document which listed 194 different types of drinks and meals.

Moroccan spiced griddled chicken fillets with lime and coriander mayo

Lamb and pea kofta kebabs with mint yoghurt

Roasted vegetable and halloumi kebabs with red pepper dip

Ginger and garlic king prawn kebabs with garlic mayo

Selection of whole-wheat French bread pizzas (parma ham and tomato/feta and red onion)

Selection of sandwiches (grilled aubergine, red pepper, red onion and basil puree; Cajun salmon, yoghurt and cucumber; Thai citrus chicken and rocket; avocado, raw slaw and butterbean; turkey breast, basil and pine nut)

Almond and cinnamon flapjacks

Banana and peanut bars (protein based maxi-muscle)

Chocolate and coconut truffles

Not that Australia doesn’t send lists to other countries with catering requirements for players … But this is something else.

There’s more here.

