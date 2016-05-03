RANKED: These are the soups with the least sodium

Prepared soups are a fantastic option to have in your cupboard if you are ever too busy or too sick to make soup from scratch.
They last a really long time, too, so they will probably be a main food staple if we ever have an apocalypse.
But many of these canned soups contain about a third of your daily recommended sodium intake in a 1 cup serving, which is 767 mg for adults. If you slurp down a whole can, you’ll often get double that. “Light” soups don’t fare any better — they tend to have just as much sodium as the original versions.
In fact, most of the sodium we consume doesn’t come from the salt shaker; it comes from processed foods.
While recommendations about how much salt each person should eat vary and are somewhat controversial, the USDA recommends eating fewer than 2,300 mg a day. The American Heart Association says people who want to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke should try to cut back even more, to 1,500 mg. (People with heart conditions should follow the advice of their doctors.)
To compare the amount of sodium in soups, I went to the grocery store and photographed all the different brands I could. There are a lot of flavours, though, so I stuck with just chicken noodle and tomato for a base comparison.
Here are how 24 soups rank from most to least sodium in a 1 cup serving (which was the most common).
