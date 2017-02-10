Whole Foods is closing stores -- see if yours is on the list

Justin Sullivan/Getty Whole Foods is closing stores.

Whole Foods is shrinking its store count for the first time since the recession.

The grocery chain plans to close nine stores in the current quarter, which ends in April, while opening only six new stores, the company said Wednesday.

The closures represent a tiny fraction of Whole Foods‘ 440 stores in the US, but signal a new era of potentially stagnant growth for the troubled chain amid growing competition in the organic and natural-food market.

The company’s same-store sales have declined for the past six quarters straight.

That metric fell 2.4% in the most recent quarter, the company said Wednesday.

Whole Foods is now scrapping its plans to eventually expand to to expand to 1,20o stores across the country.

Company executives said they are going to wait and see how recently opened stores perform before making any long-term commitments on future growth.

In the meantime, here are all the stores that will close by April:

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Boulder, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Salt Lake City, Utah (Draper)

Davis, California

Augusta, Georgia

Prescott, Arizona

Encinitas, California

Chicago, Illinois (South Evanston)

