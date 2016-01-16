See if your local Walmart is shutting down

Walmart announced Friday that it’s shutting down 269 stores and laying off thousands of employees.

The move will affect more than 16,000 employees, including 10,000 in the US.

The closings include 154 locations in the US — 102 of which are the company’s smallest stores, called Walmart Express, which have been in pilot since 2011.

Here are stores that the company is closing:

Walmart stores

#2524: 5502 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA

#2949: 151 E 5th St., Long Beach, CA

#2960: 4101 Crenshaw Blcd., Los Angeles, CA

#3507: 2701 Port Covington Drive, Baltimore, MD

#3496: 5825 W Hope Ave., Milwaukee, WI

#5457: 8400 Edgewater Drive, Oakland, CA

Supercenters

#3814 6525 Glacier Hwy, Juneau, AK

#763: 7201 Aaron Aronov Drive, Fairfield, AL

#4584: 10400 Highland Rd., Hartland, MI

#4369: 1010 Martin Luther King Pkwy., Durham, NC

#2837: 4350 N Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas, NV

#4342: 22209 Rockside Rd., Bedford, OH

#2606: 721 US Hwy 321 BYP S Unit, Winnsboro, SC

#883: 14091 FM 490, Raymondville, TX

#5493: 7480 Padre Island Hwy, Brownsville, TX

#5478: 8201 N FM 620, Austin, TX

#597: 7075 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX

#3811: 61 Plaza Drive, Kimball, WV

Neighbourhood Markets

#5783: 117 Audubon Drive, Maumelle, AR

#5688: 6820 Eastern Ave., Bell Gardens, CA

#3086: 701 W Cesar E Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA

#5690: 2045 E Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA

#4173 12120 Carson St., Hawaiian Gardens, CA

#5002, 8196 West Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO

#3021: 2253 S Monaco Pkwy., Denver, CO

#2303: 333 N Main St., West Hartford, CT

#5856: 601 N West St. STE 100, Wichita, KS

#5860: 9831 E Harry St., Wichita, KS

#5873: 4794 E 13th, Wichita, KS

#3097: 8235 SW Apple Way, Portland, OR

#5995: 17711 Jean Way, Lake Oswego, OR

#3306 1220 Gallatin Ave., Nashville, TN

#3171: 2218 Greenville Ave., Dallas (Greenville), TX

#3451: 2740 Gessner Rd., Houston, TX

#5985: 2201 West Southlake Blvd., Southlake, TX

#4126: 1901 S. Texas Ave., Bryan, TX

#5986: 4268 Legacy Drive, Frisco, TX

#3030: 3850 N 124th St., Wauwatosa, WI

#3031: N88W15559 Main St., Menomonee Falls, WI

#5698: S14W22605 Coral Drive, Waukesha, WI

