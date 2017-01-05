Sears is closing 150 stores

Sears announced a second wave of store closures on Wednesday, bringing the total number of closures slated for early 2017 to 150.
The company will shut down a total of 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears stores by April, according to an internal document obtained by Business Insider.
Forty-six closures were announced internally on December 27. Employees learned of the remaining closures on Wednesday.
Here’s a list of Kmart stores that are closing:
- Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama
- 2003 US-280, Phenix City, Alabama
- 3600 Wilson Rd, Bakersfield, California
- 3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California
- 25 West Polk Street Coalinga, California
- 333 Sierra Street Kingsburg, California
- 363 S Broadway Denver, Colorado
- 2809 North Ave Grand Junction, Colorado
- 45 Shunpike Road Cromwell, Connecticut
- 1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River, Florida
- 501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida
- 19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida
- 2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce, Florida
- 1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida
- 2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida
- 4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, Florida
- 111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida
- McGregor Point Shopping Center, Fort Myers, Florida
- 33 W. Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah, Georgia
- 3200 Macon Road Columbus, Georgia
- 365 Habersham Village Circle Cornelia, Georgia
- 1601 Highway 40 East Kingsland GA, Georgia
- 4561 Salt Lake Blvd, Honolulu, Hawaii
- 2600 Dodge Street Dubuque, Iowa
- 5700 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa
- 3810 University Avenue Waterloo, Iowa
- 2851 Belt Line Parkway Alton, Illinois
- 3655 Nameoki Road Granite City, Illinois
- 750 Indian Boundary Road Chesterton, Indiana
- 1460 West State Road 2 La Porte, Indiana
- 4820 S 4th St Trafficway Leavenworth, Kansas
- rt 4200 W Kellogg Dr Wichita, Kansas
- 191 Outer Loop, Louisville, Kentucky
- 2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky
- 1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky
- 14662 N. US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky
- 1710 W. Highway 192, London, Kentucky
- 3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky
- 2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky
- 115 South Airline Hwy Gonzales, Lousiana
- 1400 S Clearview Parkway New Orleans, Louisiana
- 688 Hogan Road, Bangor, Maine
- 222 North Point Blvd, Baltimore, Maryland
- 1130 Newport Ave, South Attleboro, Massachusetts
- 9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts
- 29600 Ford Road Garden City, Michigan
- 3555 O’Neill Drive Jackson, Michigan
- 1396 South Main Street Adrian, Michigan
- 5400 S Cedar Street Lansing, Michigan
- 1501 E Apple Ave Muskegon, Michigan
- 40855 Ann Arbor Road Plymouth, Michigan
- 17580 Frazho Road Roseville, Michigan
- 3541 Highland Road Waterford, Michigan
- 6455 US 31 N Acme Township, Michigan
- 1305 Highway 10 West Detroit Lakes, Minnesota
- 1477 State Highway 248 Branson, Missouri
- 2304 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City, Missouri
- 1003 S Bishop Ave Rolla, Missouri
- 3101 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, Missouri
- 6650 Manchester Ave St Louis, Missouri
- Rio Mall, Rio Grande, New Jersey
- 4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford, New York
- 545 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, North Carolina
- 1931 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina
- 1284 Brice Road, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
- 225 West Ave, New Boston, Ohio
- 3801 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, South Carolina
- 250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia
- 731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia
- 5132 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, Washington
- 1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia
And here’s a list of Sears stores that are closing:
- Florence Mall, Florence, Alabama
- 5901 University Dr. NW, Huntsville, Alabama (This closure was announced on November 18. It will close in January.)
- 1901 S Caraway Rd., Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Enfield Square, Enfield, Connecticut
- Eagle Ridge Mall, Lake Wales, Florida
- Columbus Park Crossing, Columbus, Georgia
- Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky
- 9605 Queens Blvd., Rego Park, New York
- Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York
- Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York
- 1 Galleria Dr., Middletown, New York
- 10 Whitten Rd., Augusta, Maine
- Swansea Mall, Swansea, Massachusetts
- 1901 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Shenango Valley Mall, Hermitage, Pennsylvania
- Alderwood Mall, Lynnwood, Washington
- Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia
- Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia
This latest round of closures will bring the total number of stores that Sears has closed this fiscal year to more than 200.
That means the retailer will have fewer than 1,500 stores left by early 2017. That’s down nearly 60% from 2011, when Sears had more than 3,500 stores.
Sears is shutting down stores to help stem losses from falling sales.
In the most recent quarter, Sears’ revenue fell 13%, to $5 billion, and its losses widened to $748 million from $454 million in the period last year.
Same-store sales dropped 7.4%, including a 10% decrease at Sears stores and a 4.4% decrease at Kmart stores.
