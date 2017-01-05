Sears is closing 150 stores

Sears announced a second wave of store closures on Wednesday, bringing the total number of closures slated for early 2017 to 150.

The company will shut down a total of 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears stores by April, according to an internal document obtained by Business Insider.

Forty-six closures were announced internally on December 27. Employees learned of the remaining closures on Wednesday.

Here’s a list of Kmart stores that are closing:

Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama

2003 US-280, Phenix City, Alabama

3600 Wilson Rd, Bakersfield, California

3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California

25 West Polk Street Coalinga, California

333 Sierra Street Kingsburg, California

363 S Broadway Denver, Colorado

2809 North Ave Grand Junction, Colorado

45 Shunpike Road Cromwell, Connecticut

1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River, Florida

501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida

19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida

2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce, Florida

1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida

2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida

4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, Florida

111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida

McGregor Point Shopping Center, Fort Myers, Florida

33 W. Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah, Georgia

3200 Macon Road Columbus, Georgia

365 Habersham Village Circle Cornelia, Georgia

1601 Highway 40 East Kingsland GA, Georgia

4561 Salt Lake Blvd, Honolulu, Hawaii

2600 Dodge Street Dubuque, Iowa

5700 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa

3810 University Avenue Waterloo, Iowa

2851 Belt Line Parkway Alton, Illinois

3655 Nameoki Road Granite City, Illinois

750 Indian Boundary Road Chesterton, Indiana

1460 West State Road 2 La Porte, Indiana

4820 S 4th St Trafficway Leavenworth, Kansas

rt 4200 W Kellogg Dr Wichita, Kansas

191 Outer Loop, Louisville, Kentucky

2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky

1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky

14662 N. US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky

1710 W. Highway 192, London, Kentucky

3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky

2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky

115 South Airline Hwy Gonzales, Lousiana

1400 S Clearview Parkway New Orleans, Louisiana

688 Hogan Road, Bangor, Maine

222 North Point Blvd, Baltimore, Maryland

1130 Newport Ave, South Attleboro, Massachusetts

9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts

29600 Ford Road Garden City, Michigan

3555 O’Neill Drive Jackson, Michigan

1396 South Main Street Adrian, Michigan

5400 S Cedar Street Lansing, Michigan

1501 E Apple Ave Muskegon, Michigan

40855 Ann Arbor Road Plymouth, Michigan

17580 Frazho Road Roseville, Michigan

3541 Highland Road Waterford, Michigan

3541 Highland Road Waterford, Michigan

6455 US 31 N Acme Township, Michigan

1305 Highway 10 West Detroit Lakes, Minnesota

1477 State Highway 248 Branson, Missouri

2304 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City, Missouri

1003 S Bishop Ave Rolla, Missouri

3101 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, Missouri

6650 Manchester Ave St Louis, Missouri

Rio Mall, Rio Grande, New Jersey

4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford, New York

545 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, North Carolina

1931 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina

1284 Brice Road, Reynoldsburg, Ohio

225 West Ave, New Boston, Ohio

3801 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, South Carolina

250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia

731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia

5132 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, Washington

1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia

And here’s a list of Sears stores that are closing:

Florence Mall, Florence, Alabama

5901 University Dr. NW, Huntsville, Alabama (This closure was announced on November 18. It will close in January.)

1901 S Caraway Rd., Jonesboro, Arkansas

Enfield Square, Enfield, Connecticut

Eagle Ridge Mall, Lake Wales, Florida

Columbus Park Crossing, Columbus, Georgia

Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky

9605 Queens Blvd., Rego Park, New York

Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York

Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York

1 Galleria Dr., Middletown, New York

10 Whitten Rd., Augusta, Maine

Swansea Mall, Swansea, Massachusetts

1901 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Shenango Valley Mall, Hermitage, Pennsylvania

Alderwood Mall, Lynnwood, Washington

Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia

Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia

This latest round of closures will bring the total number of stores that Sears has closed this fiscal year to more than 200.

That means the retailer will have fewer than 1,500 stores left by early 2017. That’s down nearly 60% from 2011, when Sears had more than 3,500 stores.

Sears is shutting down stores to help stem losses from falling sales.

In the most recent quarter, Sears’ revenue fell 13%, to $5 billion, and its losses widened to $748 million from $454 million in the period last year.

Same-store sales dropped 7.4%, including a 10% decrease at Sears stores and a 4.4% decrease at Kmart stores.

If you work at Sears or Kmart and have information to share, contact this reporter at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.