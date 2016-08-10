Sears and Kmart just closed nearly 80 stores -- see if your local store is on the list

Sears just closed dozens of stores.

The chain said in April that it would accelerate the closing of 78 stores, including 10 Sears stores and 68 Kmart stores. All but two were expected to close in late July.

Sears has been struggling.

In the most recent quarter, Sears’ sales dropped 8.3% to $5.39 billion. Same-store sales dropped 7.1% at the company’s namesake stores and fell 5% at Kmart stores.

In announcing earnings, the company revealed that its chief financial officer, Robert Schriesheim, would be leaving Sears to “pursue other career opportunities.”

The company didn’t say how many employees would be laid off as a result of the store closures.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take aggressive actions to strengthen our company, fund our transformation and restore Sears Holdings to profitability,” Sears CEO Edward S. Lampert said in a statement earlier this year. “We’re focusing on our best members, our best categories and our best stores as we work to accelerate our transformation.”

Here’s a list of the stores that were on schedule to close in late July, including two that will close in September:

Alabama

  • Sears: 700 Quintard Drive, Oxford
  • Kmart: 5980 Chalkville Mountain Road, Birmingham
  • Kmart: 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur
  • Kmart: 230 Green Springs Highway, Homewood
  • Kmart: 450 Z Schillingers Road, Mobile

Arizona

  • Kmart: 300 W. Mariposa Road, Nogales

Arkansas

  • Sears: 600 S. University Ave., Little Rock

California

  • Kmart: 2270 E. El Monte Way, Dinuba
  • Kmart: 520 S. Cherokee Lane, Lodi
  • Kmart: 1475 Hillman St., Tulare
  • Kmart: 2785 Highway 46, Wasco

Connecticut

  • Kmart: 44 Providence Pike, Putnam

Florida

  • Sears: 9501 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville
  • Kmart: 9600 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
  • Kmart: 500 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach
  • Kmart: 1809 S. Byron Butler Parkway, Perry

Illinois

  • Kmart: 7050 S. Pulaski Road, Chicago
  • Kmart: 2721 N. Vermilion St., Danville
  • Kmart: 1150 W. Carl Sandburg Drive, Galesburg
  • Kmart: 17355 Torrence Ave., Lansing
  • Kmart: 2909 Court St., Pekin
  • Kmart: 3840 46th Ave., Rock Island

Indiana

  • Kmart: 3216 E. Third Street, Bloomington
  • Kmart: 3525 Grant Line Road, New Albany

Kansas

  • Kmart: 1320 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson

Kentucky

  • Kmart: 1809 N. Dixie Highway, Elizabethtown
  • Kmart: 4025 Poplar Level Road, Louisville
  • Kmart: 3911 Taylorsville Road, Louisville
  • Kmart: 1581 US 68 S., Maysville
  • Kmart: 344 North Mayo Trail, Paintsville

Louisiana

  • Sears: 5953 W. Park Ave., Houma
  • Kmart: 2985 Cottingham Expressway, Pineville

Massachusetts

  • Kmart: 10 Main St., Tewksbury

Michigan

  • Sears: 6810 Eastman Ave., Midland
  • Kmart: 8171 W. Houghton Lake Drive, Houghton Lake
  • Super K: 21111 Van Born Road, Taylor (set to close in September)

Missouri

  • Kmart: 11978 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton
  • Kmart: 1930 E. Kearney St., Springfield

Mississippi

  • Kmart: 118 Highway 72 W., Corinth

Montana

  • Kmart: 2424 Central Ave., Billings

North Carolina

  • Kmart: 804 N. Broad St., Brevard
  • Kmart: 3580 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia
  • Kmart: 2750 Roberts Ave., Lumberton
  • Kmart: 10500 Centrum Parkway, Pineville
  • Kmart: 720 Sutter’s Creek Blvd., Rocky Mount

Nebraska

  • Kmart: 3001 W. 12th St., Hastings

New York

  • Sears: 200 Medley Centre Parkway, Irondequoit
  • Sears: 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh
  • Kmart: 838 South Road, Poughkeepsie
  • Kmart: 3049 W. Ridge Road, Rochester

Ohio

  • Sears: 1377 Marion-Waldo Road, Marion
  • Super K: 3315 N. Ridge Road E., Ashtabula
  • Kmart: 1705 N. Barron St., Eaton
  • Kmart: 1825 N. State Route 19, Fremont
  • Kmart: 2250 Harding Highway, Lima
  • Super K: 5350 N. Leavitt Road, Lorain (set to close in September)
  • Kmart: 625 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Pennsylvania

  • Sears: 101 Clearview Circle, Butler
  • Sears: 2500 W. State St., New Castle
  • Kmart: 2660 Constitution Blvd., Beaver Falls
  • Kmart: 8800 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia
  • Kmart: 3000 McIntyre Square Drive, Pittsburgh
  • Kmart: 1775 S. Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh
  • Kmart: 3045 N. Fifth St. Highway, Reading
  • Kmart: 99 Matthews Drive, Uniontown

South Carolina

  • Kmart: 2209 W. Dekalb St., Camden

South Dakota

  • Kmart: 1000 18th St. SW, Huron
  • Kmart: 2210 Broadway St., Yankton

Tennessee

  • Kmart: 1802 Decatur Pike, Athens
  • Kmart: 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville
  • Kmart: 902 S. Main St., Sweetwater

Texas

  • Kmart: 11330 Montwood Drive, El Paso
  • Kmart: 1405 E. Expressway 83, Mission
  • Kmart: 210 SE Georgia Ave., Sweetwater

Utah

  • Kmart: 1055 E. Draper Parkway, Draper
  • Kmart: 610 W. Price River Drive, Price
  • Kmart: 1442 W 9000 S., West Jordan

Wisconsin

  • Kmart: 1275 Bell Ave., Hartford

