Sears and Kmart just closed nearly 80 stores -- see if your local store is on the list

Sears just closed dozens of stores.

The chain said in April that it would accelerate the closing of 78 stores, including 10 Sears stores and 68 Kmart stores. All but two were expected to close in late July.

Sears has been struggling.

In the most recent quarter, Sears’ sales dropped 8.3% to $5.39 billion. Same-store sales dropped 7.1% at the company’s namesake stores and fell 5% at Kmart stores.

In announcing earnings, the company revealed that its chief financial officer, Robert Schriesheim, would be leaving Sears to “pursue other career opportunities.”

The company didn’t say how many employees would be laid off as a result of the store closures.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take aggressive actions to strengthen our company, fund our transformation and restore Sears Holdings to profitability,” Sears CEO Edward S. Lampert said in a statement earlier this year. “We’re focusing on our best members, our best categories and our best stores as we work to accelerate our transformation.”

Here’s a list of the stores that were on schedule to close in late July, including two that will close in September:

Alabama

Sears: 700 Quintard Drive, Oxford

Kmart: 5980 Chalkville Mountain Road, Birmingham

Kmart: 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur

Kmart: 230 Green Springs Highway, Homewood

Kmart: 450 Z Schillingers Road, Mobile

Arizona

Kmart: 300 W. Mariposa Road, Nogales

Arkansas

Sears: 600 S. University Ave., Little Rock

California

Kmart: 2270 E. El Monte Way, Dinuba

Kmart: 520 S. Cherokee Lane, Lodi

Kmart: 1475 Hillman St., Tulare

Kmart: 2785 Highway 46, Wasco

Connecticut

Kmart: 44 Providence Pike, Putnam

Florida

Sears: 9501 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville

Kmart: 9600 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

Kmart: 500 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach

Kmart: 1809 S. Byron Butler Parkway, Perry

Illinois

Kmart: 7050 S. Pulaski Road, Chicago

Kmart: 2721 N. Vermilion St., Danville

Kmart: 1150 W. Carl Sandburg Drive, Galesburg

Kmart: 17355 Torrence Ave., Lansing

Kmart: 2909 Court St., Pekin

Kmart: 3840 46th Ave., Rock Island

Indiana

Kmart: 3216 E. Third Street, Bloomington

Kmart: 3525 Grant Line Road, New Albany

Kansas

Kmart: 1320 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson

Kentucky

Kmart: 1809 N. Dixie Highway, Elizabethtown

Kmart: 4025 Poplar Level Road, Louisville

Kmart: 3911 Taylorsville Road, Louisville

Kmart: 1581 US 68 S., Maysville

Kmart: 344 North Mayo Trail, Paintsville

Louisiana

Sears: 5953 W. Park Ave., Houma

Kmart: 2985 Cottingham Expressway, Pineville

Massachusetts

Kmart: 10 Main St., Tewksbury

Michigan

Sears: 6810 Eastman Ave., Midland

Kmart: 8171 W. Houghton Lake Drive, Houghton Lake

Super K: 21111 Van Born Road, Taylor (set to close in September)

Missouri

Kmart: 11978 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton

Kmart: 1930 E. Kearney St., Springfield

Mississippi

Kmart: 118 Highway 72 W., Corinth

Montana

Kmart: 2424 Central Ave., Billings

North Carolina

Kmart: 804 N. Broad St., Brevard

Kmart: 3580 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia

Kmart: 2750 Roberts Ave., Lumberton

Kmart: 10500 Centrum Parkway, Pineville

Kmart: 720 Sutter’s Creek Blvd., Rocky Mount

Nebraska

Kmart: 3001 W. 12th St., Hastings

New York

Sears: 200 Medley Centre Parkway, Irondequoit

Sears: 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh

Kmart: 838 South Road, Poughkeepsie

Kmart: 3049 W. Ridge Road, Rochester

Ohio

Sears: 1377 Marion-Waldo Road, Marion

Super K: 3315 N. Ridge Road E., Ashtabula

Kmart: 1705 N. Barron St., Eaton

Kmart: 1825 N. State Route 19, Fremont

Kmart: 2250 Harding Highway, Lima

Super K: 5350 N. Leavitt Road, Lorain (set to close in September)

Kmart: 625 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Pennsylvania

Sears: 101 Clearview Circle, Butler

Sears: 2500 W. State St., New Castle

Kmart: 2660 Constitution Blvd., Beaver Falls

Kmart: 8800 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia

Kmart: 3000 McIntyre Square Drive, Pittsburgh

Kmart: 1775 S. Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh

Kmart: 3045 N. Fifth St. Highway, Reading

Kmart: 99 Matthews Drive, Uniontown

South Carolina

Kmart: 2209 W. Dekalb St., Camden

South Dakota

Kmart: 1000 18th St. SW, Huron

Kmart: 2210 Broadway St., Yankton

Tennessee

Kmart: 1802 Decatur Pike, Athens

Kmart: 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville

Kmart: 902 S. Main St., Sweetwater

Texas

Kmart: 11330 Montwood Drive, El Paso

Kmart: 1405 E. Expressway 83, Mission

Kmart: 210 SE Georgia Ave., Sweetwater

Utah

Kmart: 1055 E. Draper Parkway, Draper

Kmart: 610 W. Price River Drive, Price

Kmart: 1442 W 9000 S., West Jordan

Wisconsin

Kmart: 1275 Bell Ave., Hartford

NOW WATCH: Find out if you live near one of the Sears or Kmart stores closing this year



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.