See whether your local Sears or Kmart is shutting down

Sears is closing dozens of stores in the coming months.

The chain said Thursday that it would shut down 78 stores, including 10 Sears stores and 68 Kmart stores. All but two of the stores will close in July.

Sears has been struggling.

The chain’s same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, dropped 6.9% in the most recent quarter. They fell 7.2% at Kmart, which Sears owns.

The company didn’t say how many employees would be laid off as a result of the closures.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take aggressive actions to strengthen our company, fund our transformation and restore Sears Holdings to profitability,” Sears CEO Edward S. Lampert said in a statement. “We’re focusing on our best members, our best categories and our best stores as we work to accelerate our transformation.”

Here’s a list of the stores that will close:

Alabama

Sears: 700 Quintard Dr., Oxford

Kmart: 5980 Chalkville Mountain, Birmingham

Kmart: 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur

Kmart: 230 Green Springs Hwy, Homewood

Kmart: 450 Z Schillingers Road, Mobile

Arizona

Kmart: 300 West Mariposa Road, Nogales

Arkansas

Sears: 600 S University Ave., Little Rock

California

Kmart: 2270 East El Monte Way, Dinuba

Kmart: 520 S Cherokee Lane, Lodi

Kmart: 1475 Hillman Street, Tulare

Kmart: 2785 Highway 46, Wasco

Connecticut

Kmart: 44 Providence Pike, Putnam

Florida

Sears: 9501 Arlington Expy., Jacksonville

Kmart: 9600 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

Kmart: 500 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach

Kmart: 1809 Byron Butler Parkway, Perry

Illinois

Kmart: 7050 S Pulaski, Chicago

Kmart: 2721 N Vermillion Street, Danville

Kmart: 1150 W Carl Sandburg Dr., Galesburg

Kmart: 17355 Torrence Ave., Lansing

Kmart: 2909 Court St., Pekin

Kmart: 3840 46th Ave, Rock Island

Indiana

Kmart: 3216 E Third Street, Bloomington

Kmart: 3525 Grantline Rd., New Albany

Kansas

Kmart: 1320 E 30th Ave., Hutchinson

Kentucky

Kmart: 1809 N Dixie Hwy., Elizabethtown

Kmart: 4025 Poplar Level Rd., Louisville

Kmart: 3911 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville

Kmart: 1581 US 68 South, Maysville

Kmart: 344 North Mayo Trail, Paintsville

Louisiana

Sears: 5953 W Park Ave., Houma

Kmart: 2985 Cottingham Expwy., Pineville

Massachussetts

Kmart: 10 Main Street, Tewksbury

Michigan

Sears: 6810 Eastman Ave., Midland

Kmart: 8171 W Houghton Lake Dr., Houghton Lake

Kmart: 21111 Van Born Rd., Taylor

Missouri

Kmart: 11978 St Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton

Kmart: 1930 E Kearney Street, Springfield

Mississippi

Kmart: 118 Highway 72 West, Corinth

Montana

Kmart: 2424 Central Ave., Billings

North Carolina

Kmart: 804 N Broad Street, Brevard

Kmart: 3580 East Franklin, Gastonia

Kmart: 2750 Roberts Avenue, Lumberton

Kmart: 10500 Centrum Parkway, Pineville

Kmart: 720 Sutter Creek Blvd., Rocky Mount

Nebraska

Kmart: 3001 West 12th, Hastings

New York

Sears: 200 Medley Centre Parkway, Irondequoit

Sears: 60 Smithfield Blvd, Plattsburgh

Kmart: 838 South Road, Poughkeepsie

Kmart: 3049 W. Ridge Rd., Rochester

Ohio

Sears: 1377 Marion Waldo Rd., Marion

Super K: 3315 N Ridge E., Ashtabula

Kmart: 1705 North Barron Street, Eaton

Kmart: 1825 North State Route 19, Fremont

Kmart: 2250 Harding Hwy., Lima

Super K*: 5350 Leavitt Road, Lorain

Kmart: 625 West Central Avenue, Springboro

Pennsylvania

Sears: 101 Clearview Cir., Butler

Sears: 2500 W State St., New Castle

Kmart: 2660 Constitution Blvd., Beaver Falls

Kmart: 8800 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia

Kmart:3000 McIntyre Square Dr., Pittsburgh

Kmart: 1775 S Braddock Avenue, Pittsburgh

Kmart: 3045 Fifth Street Hwy., Reading

Kmart: 99 Matthews Drive, Uniontown

South Carolina

Kmart: 2209 West Dekalb, Camden

South Dakota

Kmart: 1000 18th St SW, Huron

Kmart: 2210 Broadway Avenue, Yankton

Tennessee

Kmart: 1802 Decatur Pike, Athens

Kmart: 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville

Kmart: 902 S. Main Street, Sweetwater

Texas

Kmart: 11330 Montwood Dr., El Paso

Kmart: 1405 East Expressway 83, Mission

Kmart: 210 SE Georgia Ave., Sweetwater

Utah

Kmart: 1055 East Draper Pkwy., Draper

Kmart: 610 West Price River Dr., Price

Kmart: 1442 W 90th South, West Jordan

Wisconsin

Kmart: 1275 Bell Avenue, Hartford

