See whether your local Sears or Kmart is shutting down

Sears is closing dozens of stores in the coming months.
The chain said Thursday that it would shut down 78 stores, including 10 Sears stores and 68 Kmart stores. All but two of the stores will close in July.
Sears has been struggling.
The chain’s same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, dropped 6.9% in the most recent quarter. They fell 7.2% at Kmart, which Sears owns.
The company didn’t say how many employees would be laid off as a result of the closures.
“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take aggressive actions to strengthen our company, fund our transformation and restore Sears Holdings to profitability,” Sears CEO Edward S. Lampert said in a statement. “We’re focusing on our best members, our best categories and our best stores as we work to accelerate our transformation.”
Here’s a list of the stores that will close:
Alabama
- Sears: 700 Quintard Dr., Oxford
- Kmart: 5980 Chalkville Mountain, Birmingham
- Kmart: 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur
- Kmart: 230 Green Springs Hwy, Homewood
- Kmart: 450 Z Schillingers Road, Mobile
Arizona
- Kmart: 300 West Mariposa Road, Nogales
Arkansas
- Sears: 600 S University Ave., Little Rock
California
- Kmart: 2270 East El Monte Way, Dinuba
- Kmart: 520 S Cherokee Lane, Lodi
- Kmart: 1475 Hillman Street, Tulare
- Kmart: 2785 Highway 46, Wasco
Connecticut
- Kmart: 44 Providence Pike, Putnam
Florida
- Sears: 9501 Arlington Expy., Jacksonville
- Kmart: 9600 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
- Kmart: 500 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach
- Kmart: 1809 Byron Butler Parkway, Perry
Illinois
- Kmart: 7050 S Pulaski, Chicago
- Kmart: 2721 N Vermillion Street, Danville
- Kmart: 1150 W Carl Sandburg Dr., Galesburg
- Kmart: 17355 Torrence Ave., Lansing
- Kmart: 2909 Court St., Pekin
- Kmart: 3840 46th Ave, Rock Island
Indiana
- Kmart: 3216 E Third Street, Bloomington
- Kmart: 3525 Grantline Rd., New Albany
Kansas
- Kmart: 1320 E 30th Ave., Hutchinson
Kentucky
- Kmart: 1809 N Dixie Hwy., Elizabethtown
- Kmart: 4025 Poplar Level Rd., Louisville
- Kmart: 3911 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville
- Kmart: 1581 US 68 South, Maysville
- Kmart: 344 North Mayo Trail, Paintsville
Louisiana
- Sears: 5953 W Park Ave., Houma
- Kmart: 2985 Cottingham Expwy., Pineville
Massachussetts
- Kmart: 10 Main Street, Tewksbury
Michigan
- Sears: 6810 Eastman Ave., Midland
- Kmart: 8171 W Houghton Lake Dr., Houghton Lake
- Kmart: 21111 Van Born Rd., Taylor
Missouri
- Kmart: 11978 St Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton
- Kmart: 1930 E Kearney Street, Springfield
Mississippi
- Kmart: 118 Highway 72 West, Corinth
Montana
- Kmart: 2424 Central Ave., Billings
North Carolina
- Kmart: 804 N Broad Street, Brevard
- Kmart: 3580 East Franklin, Gastonia
- Kmart: 2750 Roberts Avenue, Lumberton
- Kmart: 10500 Centrum Parkway, Pineville
- Kmart: 720 Sutter Creek Blvd., Rocky Mount
Nebraska
- Kmart: 3001 West 12th, Hastings
New York
- Sears: 200 Medley Centre Parkway, Irondequoit
- Sears: 60 Smithfield Blvd, Plattsburgh
- Kmart: 838 South Road, Poughkeepsie
- Kmart: 3049 W. Ridge Rd., Rochester
Ohio
- Sears: 1377 Marion Waldo Rd., Marion
- Super K: 3315 N Ridge E., Ashtabula
- Kmart: 1705 North Barron Street, Eaton
- Kmart: 1825 North State Route 19, Fremont
- Kmart: 2250 Harding Hwy., Lima
- Super K*: 5350 Leavitt Road, Lorain
- Kmart: 625 West Central Avenue, Springboro
Pennsylvania
- Sears: 101 Clearview Cir., Butler
- Sears: 2500 W State St., New Castle
- Kmart: 2660 Constitution Blvd., Beaver Falls
- Kmart: 8800 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia
- Kmart:3000 McIntyre Square Dr., Pittsburgh
- Kmart: 1775 S Braddock Avenue, Pittsburgh
- Kmart: 3045 Fifth Street Hwy., Reading
- Kmart: 99 Matthews Drive, Uniontown
South Carolina
- Kmart: 2209 West Dekalb, Camden
South Dakota
- Kmart: 1000 18th St SW, Huron
- Kmart: 2210 Broadway Avenue, Yankton
Tennessee
- Kmart: 1802 Decatur Pike, Athens
- Kmart: 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville
- Kmart: 902 S. Main Street, Sweetwater
Texas
- Kmart: 11330 Montwood Dr., El Paso
- Kmart: 1405 East Expressway 83, Mission
- Kmart: 210 SE Georgia Ave., Sweetwater
Utah
- Kmart: 1055 East Draper Pkwy., Draper
- Kmart: 610 West Price River Dr., Price
- Kmart: 1442 W 90th South, West Jordan
Wisconsin
- Kmart: 1275 Bell Avenue, Hartford
