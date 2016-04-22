See whether your local Sears or Kmart is shutting down

Hayley Peterson

Sears is closing dozens of stores in the coming months.

The chain said Thursday that it would shut down 78 stores, including 10 Sears stores and 68 Kmart stores. All but two of the stores will close in July.

Sears has been struggling.

The chain’s same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, dropped 6.9% in the most recent quarter. They fell 7.2% at Kmart, which Sears owns.

The company didn’t say how many employees would be laid off as a result of the closures.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take aggressive actions to strengthen our company, fund our transformation and restore Sears Holdings to profitability,” Sears CEO Edward S. Lampert said in a statement. “We’re focusing on our best members, our best categories and our best stores as we work to accelerate our transformation.”

Here’s a list of the stores that will close:

Alabama

  • Sears: 700 Quintard Dr., Oxford
  • Kmart: 5980 Chalkville Mountain, Birmingham
  • Kmart: 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur
  • Kmart: 230 Green Springs Hwy, Homewood
  • Kmart: 450 Z Schillingers Road, Mobile

Arizona

  • Kmart: 300 West Mariposa Road, Nogales

Arkansas

  • Sears: 600 S University Ave., Little Rock

California

  • Kmart: 2270 East El Monte Way, Dinuba
  • Kmart: 520 S Cherokee Lane, Lodi
  • Kmart: 1475 Hillman Street, Tulare
  • Kmart: 2785 Highway 46, Wasco

Connecticut

  • Kmart: 44 Providence Pike, Putnam

Florida

  • Sears: 9501 Arlington Expy., Jacksonville
  • Kmart: 9600 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
  • Kmart: 500 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach
  • Kmart: 1809 Byron Butler Parkway, Perry

Illinois

  • Kmart: 7050 S Pulaski, Chicago
  • Kmart: 2721 N Vermillion Street, Danville
  • Kmart: 1150 W Carl Sandburg Dr., Galesburg
  • Kmart: 17355 Torrence Ave., Lansing
  • Kmart: 2909 Court St., Pekin
  • Kmart: 3840 46th Ave, Rock Island

Indiana

  • Kmart: 3216 E Third Street, Bloomington
  • Kmart: 3525 Grantline Rd., New Albany

Kansas

  • Kmart: 1320 E 30th Ave., Hutchinson

Kentucky

  • Kmart: 1809 N Dixie Hwy., Elizabethtown
  • Kmart: 4025 Poplar Level Rd., Louisville
  • Kmart: 3911 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville
  • Kmart: 1581 US 68 South, Maysville
  • Kmart: 344 North Mayo Trail, Paintsville

Louisiana

  • Sears: 5953 W Park Ave., Houma
  • Kmart: 2985 Cottingham Expwy., Pineville

Massachussetts

  • Kmart: 10 Main Street, Tewksbury

Michigan

  • Sears: 6810 Eastman Ave., Midland
  • Kmart: 8171 W Houghton Lake Dr., Houghton Lake
  • Kmart: 21111 Van Born Rd., Taylor

Missouri

  • Kmart: 11978 St Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton
  • Kmart: 1930 E Kearney Street, Springfield

Mississippi

  • Kmart: 118 Highway 72 West, Corinth

Montana

  • Kmart: 2424 Central Ave., Billings

North Carolina

  • Kmart: 804 N Broad Street, Brevard
  • Kmart: 3580 East Franklin, Gastonia
  • Kmart: 2750 Roberts Avenue, Lumberton
  • Kmart: 10500 Centrum Parkway, Pineville
  • Kmart: 720 Sutter Creek Blvd., Rocky Mount

Nebraska

  • Kmart: 3001 West 12th, Hastings

New York

  • Sears: 200 Medley Centre Parkway, Irondequoit
  • Sears: 60 Smithfield Blvd, Plattsburgh
  • Kmart: 838 South Road, Poughkeepsie
  • Kmart: 3049 W. Ridge Rd., Rochester

Ohio

  • Sears: 1377 Marion Waldo Rd., Marion
  • Super K: 3315 N Ridge E., Ashtabula
  • Kmart: 1705 North Barron Street, Eaton
  • Kmart: 1825 North State Route 19, Fremont
  • Kmart: 2250 Harding Hwy., Lima
  • Super K*: 5350 Leavitt Road, Lorain
  • Kmart: 625 West Central Avenue, Springboro

Pennsylvania

  • Sears: 101 Clearview Cir., Butler
  • Sears: 2500 W State St., New Castle
  • Kmart: 2660 Constitution Blvd., Beaver Falls
  • Kmart: 8800 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia
  • Kmart:3000 McIntyre Square Dr., Pittsburgh
  • Kmart: 1775 S Braddock Avenue, Pittsburgh
  • Kmart: 3045 Fifth Street Hwy., Reading
  • Kmart: 99 Matthews Drive, Uniontown

South Carolina

  • Kmart: 2209 West Dekalb, Camden

South Dakota

  • Kmart: 1000 18th St SW, Huron
  • Kmart: 2210 Broadway Avenue, Yankton

Tennessee

  • Kmart: 1802 Decatur Pike, Athens
  • Kmart: 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville
  • Kmart: 902 S. Main Street, Sweetwater

Texas

  • Kmart: 11330 Montwood Dr., El Paso
  • Kmart: 1405 East Expressway 83, Mission
  • Kmart: 210 SE Georgia Ave., Sweetwater

Utah

  • Kmart: 1055 East Draper Pkwy., Draper
  • Kmart: 610 West Price River Dr., Price
  • Kmart: 1442 W 90th South, West Jordan

Wisconsin

  • Kmart: 1275 Bell Avenue, Hartford

