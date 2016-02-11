See if your local Sears or Kmart is shutting down

Sears is struggling.
The chain’s same-store sales dropped 6.9% in the most recent quarter, and declined 7.2% at Kmart, which Sears also owns.
Sears is now trying to stem the losses from underperforming stores by speeding up its store closures.
The company will shut down about 50 stores this year.
Sears hasn’t release a master list of all the stores closing. But the company notifies local media whenever a nearby store will shut down.
Consumerist scoured local news reports to make this list of stores that will shut down:
Sears
- Staten Island Mall, Staten Island, NY: Sears Auto Center only (closing February)
- Mount Berry Mall, Rome, GA: Sears and Auto Center (closing March)
- Birchwood Mall, Fort Gratiot, MI: Sears and Auto Center (closing April)
- San Mateo, CA (closing April)
Kmart
- South Burlington, VT (closing January)
- Honolulu, HI (closing March)
- Lutz, FL (closing March)
- Daytona Beach, FL (closing March)
- Cleveland, TN (closing March)
- Canton, IL (closing March)
- Covington, VA (closing March)
- Florence, AL (closing Spring 2016)
- Dothan, AL (closing Spring 2016)
- Prattville, AL (closing Spring 2016)
- Citrus Heights, CA (closing April)
- Chula Vista, CA (closing April)
- Ottumwa, IA (closing April)
- Mitchell, SD (closing April)
- Pierre, SD (closing April)
- Topeka, KS (closing April)
- Pocatello, ID (closing April)
- Logan, ID (closing April)
- Superior, WI (closing April)
- Virginia, MN (closing April)
- Ironwood, MI (closing April)
- Steubenville, OH (closing April)
- Cedar Bluff, VA (closing April)
- Virginia Beach, VA (closing April)
- Claypool, VA (closing April)
- Milledgeville, GA (closing April)
- Dublin, GA (closing April)
- Richfield, UT (closing April)
- Florence, AL (closing April)
- Warren, OH (closing April)
- Morton, OH (closing April)
