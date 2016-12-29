Sears and Kmart just announced a fresh round of store closures -- see if your store is on the list

Sears just announced a fresh round of store closures.
The company told employees on Tuesday that it will close 30 Sears and Kmart stores in early 2017, half a dozen employees told Business Insider.
Most of the stores will start liquidation sales on January 6 and go out of business between late March and mid April.
Sears announced the closures internally on Tuesday, but did not publicly release a comprehensive list of the stores that would close.
Business Insider confirmed most of the closures with store employees at each location. We will add to this list as we confirm additional closures.
Kmart stores closing:
- Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama
- 2003 US-280, Phoenix City, Alabama
- 3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California
- 501 N Beneva Rd., Sarasota, Florida
- 19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida
- 2111 S Federal Hwy., Ft. Pierce, Florida
- 1501 Normandy Village Pkwy, Jacksonville, Florida
- 2211 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, Florida
- 4955 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, Florida
- 111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida
- 2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky
- 1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky
- 14662 N US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky
- 1710 W Highway 192, London, Kentucky
- 3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky
- 2945 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Kentucky
- 9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts
- 4645 Commercial Dr, New Hartford, New York
- 250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia
- 731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia
- 5132 6th Ave., Tacoma, Washington
- 1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia
Sears stores closing:
- Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky
- 1901 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia
- Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia
- Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York
- Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York
This latest round of closures will bring the total number of stores that Sears has closed this fiscal year to more than 200.
That means the retailer will have fewer than 1,500 stores left by early 2017. That’s down nearly 60% from 2011, when Sears had more than 3,500 stores.
Sears is shutting down stores to help stem losses from falling sales.
In the most recent quarter, Sears’ revenue fell 13% to $5 billion and losses widened to $748 million from $454 million in the period last year.
Same-store sales dropped 7.4%, including a 10% decrease at Sears stores and a 4.4% decrease at Kmart stores.
If you work at Sears or Kmart and have information to share, contact this reporter at [email protected]
