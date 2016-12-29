Sears and Kmart just announced a fresh round of store closures -- see if your store is on the list

Sears just announced a fresh round of store closures.

The company told employees on Tuesday that it will close 30 Sears and Kmart stores in early 2017, half a dozen employees told Business Insider.

Most of the stores will start liquidation sales on January 6 and go out of business between late March and mid April.

Sears announced the closures internally on Tuesday, but did not publicly release a comprehensive list of the stores that would close.

Business Insider confirmed most of the closures with store employees at each location. We will add to this list as we confirm additional closures.

Kmart stores closing:

Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama

2003 US-280, Phoenix City, Alabama

3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California

501 N Beneva Rd., Sarasota, Florida

19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida

2111 S Federal Hwy., Ft. Pierce, Florida

1501 Normandy Village Pkwy, Jacksonville, Florida

2211 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, Florida

4955 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, Florida

111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida

2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky

1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky

14662 N US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky

1710 W Highway 192, London, Kentucky

3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky

2945 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Kentucky

9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts

4645 Commercial Dr, New Hartford, New York

250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia

731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia

5132 6th Ave., Tacoma, Washington

1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia

Sears stores closing:

Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky

1901 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia

Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia

Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York

Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York

This latest round of closures will bring the total number of stores that Sears has closed this fiscal year to more than 200.

That means the retailer will have fewer than 1,500 stores left by early 2017. That’s down nearly 60% from 2011, when Sears had more than 3,500 stores.

Sears is shutting down stores to help stem losses from falling sales.

In the most recent quarter, Sears’ revenue fell 13% to $5 billion and losses widened to $748 million from $454 million in the period last year.

Same-store sales dropped 7.4%, including a 10% decrease at Sears stores and a 4.4% decrease at Kmart stores.

If you work at Sears or Kmart and have information to share, contact this reporter at [email protected]

