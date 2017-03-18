Here's a full list of the 552 RadioShack stores that are closing

RadioShack, which filed for bankruptcy for the second time last week, is closing 552 of its stores.
The closures will affect 36% of the chain’s stores.
A court filing listed the locations that are set to close. These stores have the “lowest sales velocity and highest rent,” according to the court filing.
The company said it will “continue to evaluate” the fate of its remaining 1,000 stores.
The closures will occur in two waves, with 187 closing immediately and another 365 closing by the first week of April.
RadioShack did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
Below is a list of all 552 stores that will close:
Alabama:
- 8640 Madison Blvd, Madison
- Shoppes at Rangeline, 4419 Rangeline Rd, Mobile
Arizona:
- 7932 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
- El Con Shopping Center, 3421 E Broadway Blvd
- Saguaro Shopping Center, 1458 E Main St, Mesa
- Lowe’s Pad, 1840 W Valencia, Tucson
- Indian Village Shopping Center, 4015 N 16th St, Phoenix
- Catalina Plaza, 4020 N Oracle Rd, Tucson
- Sigal Butte Marketplace, 10735 E Apache, Apache Junction
- Desert Palm Power Center, 3833 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix
- Fry’s Kino Gateway Shopping Center, 2071 E Irvington Rd, Tucson
California:
- 2110 Newbury Rd, Newbury Park
- Lyons Station 23412 Lyons Ave, Newhall
- 23365 Mulholland Dr, Woodland Hills
- 609 State St, Santa Barbara
- 5041 Gosford Rd, Bakersfield
- 2071 W Shaw Ave, Fresno
- 300 Pine St, San Francisco
- 2655 Somerville Rd, Antioch
- Fremont Hub S/C 39106 Fremont Hub, Fremont
- The Clock Tower 3573 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
- 1155 Arnold Dr, Martinez
- 7110 Dublin Blvd, Dublin
- 2591 Main St, Oakley
- 4230 Park Blvd, Oakland
- 1340 4Th St, San Rafael
- Raley’S Towne Center 30 Raley Town Centre, Rohnert Park
- 2770 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
- 3145 Payne Avenue 3145 Payne Avenue, San Jose
- 767 IKEA Ct, West Sacramento
- 865 S Main, Red Bluff
- Hawthorne Plaza, Hawthorne
- 1124 Main St, Delano
- 10927 Atlantic Ave, Lynwood
- 5804 N Figueroa, LA
- 1817 Cesar Chavez Ave, LA
- Spring Valley Shopping Center, 513 Sweetwater Rd, Spring Valley
- Hardman Shopping Center, 5146 Arlington Ave, Riverside
- San Pedro Plaza, 517 S Gaffey, San Pedro
- Martin Luther King JR Shopping Center, 1601 E 103rd St, LA
- 1001 N. State College Blvd, Anaheim
- 13132 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs
- Mission Village, 32161 Camino Capistrano
- Fashion Fair Shopping Center, 15100 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro
- 3325 #10 Sonoma Blvd, Vallejo
- 4846 E Kings Canyon #101, Fresno
- 20566 Redwood Rd, Castro Valley
- Main & Ohlone, 1419 Main St Box 5, Watsonville
- 1353 Washington Ave, San Leandro
- 673 Trancas, Napa
- 2200 Macarthur Blvd #2200, Oakland
- 10125 N Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills
- Island Plaza, 2608 S Saviers Rd, Oxnard
- Western Square, 1714 S Western Ave, LA
- Mission Plaza Shopping Center, 1512 N H St Ste E, Lompoc
- Niles Center, 6007 Niles St, Bakersfield
- Five Points Plaza, 11970 Garvey Ave, El Monte
- Covina Bowls Shopping Center, 1065 W Badillo, Covina
- Barstow Shopping Center, 1350 E Main St, Barstow
- Sylmar Plaza, 13209 Gladstone, Sylmar
- Pic n Save, 14712 La Paz, Victorville
- Ramona Plaza, 1458 E Florida Ave, Hemet
- 11719 Rosecrans Ave, Norwalk
- 825 N Lake Ave, Pasadena
- Hemet Valley Mall, 2200 W Florida Ave, Hemet
- Placentia Village Shopping Center, 1478 N Kraemer Blvd, Placentia
- Lake Elsinore Square, 18284 Collier Ave, Lake Elsinore
- Washington Plaza, 482 E Washington Blvd, LA
- Magnolia Vineland Shopping Center, 5160 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood
- 2073 S Garey Ave, Pomona
- Oak Hils Shopping Center, 644 Bailey Rd, Bay Point
- 43 E 4th Ave, San Mateo
- 4901 Santa Clara St #5, Hayward
- Manchester Center, 3402 N Blackstone, Fresno
- Stony Point Plaza, 740 Stony Point Rd, Santa Rosa
- Manteca Shopping Center, 1281 W Yosemite, Manteca
- Lake Crest Village, 1012 Florin Rd, Sacramento
- 17171 Foothill Blvd, Fontana
- Ontario Village, 624 W Holt Blvd, Ontario
- San Fernando Value Square, 12980 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar
- Wilshire & Mariposa, 3422 Wilshire Blvd, LA
- Freedom Centre, 1990 Freedom Blvd, Watsonville
- Gilroy Village Shopping Center, 280 E 10th St, Gilroy
- Deer Valley Plaza, 4498 Lone Tree Way, Antioch
- City Heights Village, 4371 University Ave, San Diego
- 50223 Harrison St, Coachella,
Colorado:
- 1275 E 1St Ave, Broomfield
- Quebec Square 7305 E 35Th Ave #150, Denver
- 715 S Colorado Blvd, Denver
- Thornton Shopping Center, 3843 E 120th St, Thornton
- 5305 E Colfax Ave #A, Denver
- One Fountain Plaza, 6720 Camden Blvd
- 1977 S federal Blvd, Denver
- Ralston Plaza, 12385 W 64th St, Arvada
- Albertsons Pad, 4090 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs
- Market Sq, 12041 W Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood
- University Square, 2660 11th Ave, Greeley
Connecticut:
- 254 S Frontage Rd, New London
- 850 N Colony Rd, Wallingford
- South Main St, 39 South Main St, West Hartford
- Newbrite Plaza, 196 E Main St, New Britain
- Copaco Shopping Center, 279 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield
- Charter Oak Marketplace, 63 Overlook Terrace, Hartford
- Black Rock Turnpike, 2071 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield
- North St SC, 1 Padanaram Rd, Danbury
- New Milford SC, 173 Danbury Rd, New Milford
Delaware:
- Peoples Plaza Shopping Center, 710 Peoples Plaza, Newark
- Governor’s Square Shopping Center, 803 Governor Place, Bear
District of Columbia:
- 120 G St NW, 615 12th St NW, Washington DC
Florida:
- 3655 University Blvd, Jacksonville
- 3491 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
- 3315 Sw Archer Road, Gainesville
- 2003 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach
- 12640 S Cleveland, Ft Myers
- 17315 Tamiami Trail, North Port
- 10941 Us Hwy 1, Port St Lucie
- 3262 Se Federal Hwy, Stuart
- Clearwater Plaza, 1291 S Missouri Ave, Clearwater
- Northgate Shopping Center, 9023 Florida Ave, Tampa
- Britton Plaza, 3850 S Dale Mabry, Tampa
- K-Mart Shopping Center, 4640 Forest Hill Blvd, W Palm Beach
- 19831 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Gardens
- West Colonial Square, 7222 W Colonial Drive, Orlando
- Sabal Palm Plaza, 2315 S Federal Hwy, Fort Pierce
- Southgate Plaza, 400 N Navy, Pensacola
- 2 NW 16th Ave, Gainesville
- 1455 E Semoran Blvd, Casselberry
- Trails Shopping Center, 222 North Nova Road, Ormond Beach
- Hunt Club Corners Shopping Center, 600 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka
- Roosevelt Mall, 4419 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville
- Townview Square Shopping Center, 7248 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills
- Hollywood Festival Centre, 6609 Taft St, Hollywood
- 3747 E Tamiami Trail, Naples
- Oakwood Plaza, 1780 Stirling Rd, Dania Beach
- Universal Plaza, 5411 N University Drive, Lauderhill
- Miller Square Square Shopping Center, 13722 SW 56th St, Miami
- Marina Village Shopping Center, 4933 34th St S, St Petersburg
- Concourse Village, 75 E Indiantown Rd, Jupiter
- Centre at University, 8396 N Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota
- Temple Terrace Shopping Center, 8759 N 56th St, Temple Terrace
- Palma Sola Square, 5777 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton
- Punta Gorda Crossing, 2310 S Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda
- Palm Plaza, 715 N 14th St, Leesburg
- Promenades Mall, 3280 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
- Golden Gate Shopping Center, 285 E Van Fleet Drive, Bartow
- Shopped of Auburndale, 2036 US Hwy, Auburndale
- 969 State Rd 434 West, Longwood
- Melbourne Shopping Center, 1421 S Babcock St, Melbourne
- Chiarelli Plaza, 1315 Homestead Rd, Lehigh Acres
- Bird 107 Plaza, 10613 Bird Road, Miami
- Sun Tan Shopping Center, 945 E 8th Ave, Hialeah
- Miami Gardens Shopping Center, 5920 NW 183rd St, Miami
- Mark’s Square, 4610 Mobile Hwy #B, Pensacola
- Gardens Towne Square, 4246 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Garden
- Santa Barbara Centre, 106 Hancock Brdg Pkwy W, Cape Coral
- Coral Way Shopping Center, 2520 SW 22nd St, Miami
- Palm Aire Market Place, 167 S Pompano Pkwy
- Goolsby Pointe Shopping Center, 11685 Boyette Rd, Riverview
Georgia:
- 1930 Cobb Pkwy Nw, Kennesaw
- 3830 Washington Rd, Martinez
- Chamblee Village 1891, Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee
- 65 Lawrenceville Suwanee, Lawrenceville
- Marketplace Shopping Center, 6135 Peachtree Pkwy, Norcross
Hawaii:
- Haleiwa Shopping Plaza 66-145 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa
- Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5586 Palani Rd, Kailua-Kona
- Kamehameha Shopping Center, 1620 N School St, Honolulu
- Wahiawa Shopping Center, 823 California Ave, Wahiawa
- 808 Wainee St #102, Lahaina
- Kukui Grove Center, 3-2600 Kaumualii Hwy B-8, Lihue
Idaho:
- Magic Valley Mall 1485 Poleline Rd, Twin Falls
- Gateway Shopping Center 2735 Broadway Avenue, Boise
- Coeur D’Alene Mall Shopping Center, 131 E Best Ave, Coeur D Alene,
- Century Square, 2922 E Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell
Illinois:
- 19 Crystal Lake Plaza, Crystal Lake
- 1191 S Elmhurst Rd, Des Plaines
- 843 E Rollins Rd, Round Lake Beach
- 2565 Sycamore Rd, Dekalb
- Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg
- 21182S La Grange Rd, Frankfort
- 535 S La Grange Rd, La Grange
- Willowbrook Plaza 6944 Kingery Hwy, Willowbrook
- Rock River Plaza 3925 41St Ave Dr, Moline
- Fairview Park Plaza, 1055 W Broadway, Centralia
- Gladstone Corners, 5316 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
- Ashland Plaza, 3150 S Ashland Ave, Chicago
- 5791 Belleville Crossing, Belleville
- Aurora Commons, 1272 N Lake St, Aurora
Indiana:
- 1642 Us Hwy 41, Schererville
- 1240 E Tipton St, Seymour
- 3245 W 3Rd St, Bloomington
- East Washington Plaza, 8311 E Washington St, Indianapolis
- Target South Center, 3638 South East St, Indianapolis
- Speedway Supercenter, 5828 Crawfordsville Rd, Indianapolis
- Chauncey Hill Mill, 135 S Chauncey Ave Ste F1 W Lafayette
- Marwood Plaza Shopping Center, 3349 Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis
- Auburn Plaza, 1025 W 7th St, Auburn
- 2488 E Wabash St, Frankfort
- Plymouth Plaza, 2013 N Michigan St, Plymouth
Iowa:
- Auto Zone Shopping Center, 415 Cleveland St, Muscatine
- Euclid Avenue, 2545 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines
- Uptown Shopping Center, 4131 University Ave, Des Moines
- Sycamore Mall,1653 Sycamore St, Iowa City
Kansas:
- 711 W 23Rd, Lawrence
- 1530 S W Wanamaker Rd, Topeka
- 2710 W Central, Ed Dorado
- Central Mall 2259 South 9Th St, Salina
- Wyandotte Plaza, 7706 State Ave, Kansas City
- 5390 Johnson Drive, Mission
Kentucky:
- 210 Brenwood Drive, Berea
- Shoppes Of Murray 600 12th Ave
- North Park Shopping Center, 524 W New Circle Rd, Lexington
- Eastland Shopping Center, 1301 Winchester Rd, Lexington
- Preston Highway, 796 Eastern Parkway, Louisville
Louisiana:
- 1201 Hwy 90E, Morgan City
- 1215 Nw Evangeline Thrwy, Lafayette
- 200 Production Dr, Lafayette
- Jennings Plaza 307 E Interstate Dr, Jennings
- 250 Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur
- 1595 Gause Blvd, Slidell
- Kenner Center, 303 W Esplanade, Kenner
- Carrollton Plaza Shopping Center, 3600 S Carrollton Space, New Orleans
- Gonzales Plaza, 216 N Airline Hwy, Gonzales
- 717-719 Canal St, New Orleans
- Zachary Village, 5875 Main St, Zachary
- Park Four Plaza, 8309 W Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette
Maryland:
- Hampshire-Langley Shopping Center, 1141 University Blvd, Takoma Park
- Severna Park Mall Shopping Center, 559 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
- Rivertowne Commons, 6183 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill
Massachusetts:
- 314 Pond St, Ashland
- 1334 Beacon St, Brookline
- 723 Belmont St, Brockton
- 344A Cambridge St, Woburn
- Westgate Plaza 261 E Main St, Westfield
- The Center At Lenox 489 Pittsfield Lenox Rd, Lenox,
- Mall at Walpole, 110 Providence, E Walpole
- Patriot Square, South Dennis
- River City Zayre Plaza, 110 River St, Waltham
- 270 New State Hwy, Raynham
- Liberty Plaza, 192 Border St, E Boston
- Fresh Pond Shopping Center, 178 Ale Wife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge
- Northgate Shopping Center, 339 Squire Road, Revere
- Brockton East Shopping Center, 740 Crescent St, Brockton
- Mattapan Square, 1615 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan
- Mystic Mall, 164 Everett Ave, Chelsea
- Boston St Plaza, 94 Boston St, Lynn
- Blockbuster Pad, 155 Centre St, Malden
- Dorchester Avenue, 1524 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
- Central Plaza, 96 Church St, Lowell, 01852
- Century Shopping Center, 233 Memorial Ave, W Springfield
- Massachusetts: Springfield Plaza, 1375 Liberty St, Springfield
- Pittsfield Plaza, 686 Merrill Rd, Pittsfield
- Chicopee Marketplace, 601 Memorial Dr, Chicopee
- Webster Square Shopping Center, 68 Stafford St, Worcester
Maryland:
- 1554 Annapolis Road, Odenton
Maine:
- 420 Alfred St, Biddeford
- 51 Us Rt 1, Falmouth
- 20 East Ave, Lewiston
- 1016 Main St, Sanford
Michigan:
- 205 N Maple, Ann Arbor
- Drayton Shopping Center 5040 Dixie Hwy, Waterford
- Waterford Plaza 5148 Highland Rd, Waterford
- Gull Road Mall 5460 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo
- North Point Plaza, 4073 N Euclid Ave, Bay City
- 420 Baldwin St, Jenison
Minnesota:
- Elk Park Center 19178 Freeport St, Elk River
- Richfield Shoppes 6535 Nicollet Ave, Richfield
- Hibbing Marketplace 141 9Th Ave W, Hibbing
- Thunderbird Mall S.C.1401 12Th Ave S, Virginia
- Crystal Shopping, 109 Willow Bend, Crystal
- Highland Plaza, 3009 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
- Minnehaha Mall, 2868 S 26th Ave, Minneapolis
Mississippi:
- South Lake Center, 35 Goodman Rd, Southaven
- Indian River Plaza Shopping Center, 3661A Sangani Blvd, Diberville
- 115 Northwest Plaza, Senatobia
Missouri:
- 1405 N Westwood, Poplar Bluff
- 105 S E State Rte 291, Lees Summit
- 6236 N Chatham Avenue, Kansas City
- 2013 W Worley, Columbia
- Plaza Shopping Center, 1824 S Glenstone, Springfield
- Florissant Marketplace 8218 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant
- Kimberly Building, 2518 S Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood
- 8312 E 171 St, Belton
- Chouteau Crossings, 4365 NE Chouteau, Kansas City
Nebraska:
- Lincoln Crossing 5130 N 27Th St, Lincoln
- 3002 Dodge St, Omaha
- Van Dorn Plaza, 4848 Van Dorn St, Lincoln
- Eastgate Plaza, 2700 E 23rd St, Fremont,
Nevada:
- Rainbow Springs Shopping Center, 3531 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
- Bonanza Square, 2342 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas
- Warm Springs Marketplace, 7291 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas
- Keystone Square, 495 Keystone Ave Ste A, Reno
- Silver State Plaza, 578 N Mccarran Blvd, Sparks
- Shoppers Square, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno
New Hampshire:
- 586 Nashua St, Milford
- Hatch Plaza 389 Tenney mountain Hwy, Plymouth
- Nashua Mall, 42 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
New Jersey:
- 147 Haddon Ave, Westmont
- Harrison Plaza 416 Bergen St, Harrison
- Blueberry Crossing 240 S White Horse Pike, Hammonton
- Medford Shopping Center 176 Route 70, Medford
- 486 Brick Blvd, Bricktown
- Whitehouse Mall 531 Route 22 East, Whitehouse Station
- Roselle Plaza Shopping Center, 711 E 1st Avenue, Roselle
- Collegetown Shopping Center, 775 N Delsea Dr, Glassboro
- Roebling Market, 635 S Clinton Ave, Trenton
- West Grove Square, 67 S Main St, Neptune
- Rio Grande Plaza, 1500 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
- 489 Broadway, Bayonne
- Clifton Ave Shopping Center, 179 E Kennedy Blvd, Lakewood
- Ventnor Plaza Shopping Center, 5016 Wellington Ave, Ventnor City
- Old Bridge Shopping Center, 259 New Road, Somers Point
- Bloomfield Plaza, 135 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield
- Elmwood Park Shopping Center, 100 Broadway, Elmwood Park
- Edgewater Place, 517 River Road, Edgewater
- 22 Lexington Ave, Passaic
- Market St, 168 Market St, Paterson
New Mexico:
- Northplains Mall 2809 N Prince, Clovis
- 2010 E Main, Farmington
- 2360 Highway 180 East, Silver City
New York:
- Hampton Bays Town Ctr 26 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays
- 68 Main St, Southampton
- Delaware Plaza 180 Delaware Ave, Delmar
- 22 Clifton Country Rd, Clifton Park
- Townsquare Shopping Ctr 329 Glenmont Rd, Glenmont
- 232 N Comrie Ave, Johnstown
- Price Chopper Plaza 131 Ballston Ave, Saratoga Springs
- Martin’S Plaza 3953 Vinyard Dr, Dunkirk
- 1029 Payne Avenue, North Tonawanda
- Niagara Consumer Sq 7312 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls
- 1765 East Avenue, Rochester
- 714 Foote Ave, Jamestown
- Chautauqua Mall 318E Fairmont Ave, Lakewood
- Pyramid Mall Ithaca 40 Cather Wood Road, Ithaca
- Campbell Plaza, 125 Dolson Ave, Middletown
- Troy Plaza, 120 Hoosick St, Troy
- 44 Plaza, 51 Burnett Blvd, Poughkeepsie
- Gold Coast Shopping Center, 3554 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside
- Marketplace at Brentwood, 51 Wicks Road, Brentwood
- 173 Glen St, Glen Cove
- 010 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
- 690 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick
- Baldwin Shopping Center, 1769 Grand Ave, North Baldwin
- Manhattan Mall, 901 Ave of the Americas, New York
- Baychester Shopping Center, 1213 E 23rd St, Bronx
- Plainview Shopping Center, 385 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview
- Selden Plaza, 293 Middle Country Rd, Selden
- 1975 Wantagh Ave, Wantagh
- Garden City Park, 2413 Jericho Turnpike, Garden City Park
- 3491 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown
- 353 William Floyd Pkwy, Shirley
- 2232 31st St, Astoria
- 965 Richmond Ave Ste G, Staten Island
- 254 7th Ave, Brooklyn
- Pathmark Mall, 1341 Forest Ave, Staten Island
- 925 Lexington Ave, New York
- Pathmark Plaza, 134-40 Springfield Blvd, Springfield Gdn
- 5119 5th Ave, Brooklyn
- Lake Success Center, 1530 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park
- 144 East 98th St, Brooklyn
- Ridgemont Plaza, 2833 Ridge Rd West, Rochester
- East Ridge & Hudson Ave, 709 Ridge Rd E, Rochester
- Wegman’s Plaza, 1593 Military Rd, Niagara Falls
- Town Hall Plaza, 6050 South Park Av, Hamburg
- Pittsford Plaza, 3349 Monroe Ave, Rochester
North Carolina:
- Parkway Plaza 4215 University Dr, Durham
- 709 E Dixon Blvd, Shelby
- Garrett Crossing, 1338 Mebane Oaks Road, Mebane
- Meadow Green Shopping Center, 640 S Van Buren Rd, Eden
- Whitehall Commons, 8128 S Tryon St, Charlotte
Ohio:
- 175 Central Parkway, Heath
- 1361 Leesburg Ave, Washington Court House
- Solon Square 33417 Aurora Rd, Solon
- Tiffany Square Plaza 7131 Tiffany Blvd, Youngstown
- New Towne Mall 400 Mill Ave, New Philadelphia
- 6611 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati
- Snow View Plaza, 1765 Snow Rd, Parma
- Shore Center Shopping Center, 22318 Lake Shore Blvd, Euclid
- Southland Shopping Center, 6815 Pearl Rd Middleburg Hts
- Severance Town Center, 3578 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland Hts
- Kamm’s Plaza, 3756 Rocky River Rd, Cleveland
- Arlington Plaza, 1400 S Arlington St, Akron
- Town & Country Shopping Center, 3724 E Broad St, Columbus
- Kettering Town Center, 2132 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
- West Highland Plaza, 3953 West Broad St, Columbus
- 3325-3337 Secor Rd, Toledo
- 1761 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
- Northern Lights Shopping Center, 3547 Cleveland Ave, Columbus
- Appleseed Shopping Center, 1406 A Lexington Ave, Mansfield
- Norwalk Korners, 201 Mila Rd, Norwalk
- Hyde Park Plaza, 3866 Paxton Rd, Cincinnati
- East Side Square, 140 S Tuttle Rd, Springfield
- Surrey Square Mall, 4462 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
- Brentwood Plaza, 8541 Winton Rd, Cincinnati
- Potter Village Shopping Center, 1222 Oak Harbour Rd, Fremont
- North Towne Commons, 821 W Alexis Rd, Toledo
- North Plaza Shopping Center, 1222 30th St NW, Canton
- The Shops at Waggoner, 7940 E Broad St, Reynoldsburg
- Skyview Plaza, 15937 State Road, East Liverpool
- Liberty Plaza, 3551 Belmont Ave, Youngstown
- Fort Steuben Mall, 100 Mall Drive, Steubenville
Oklahoma:
- 8527 N Rockwell, Oklahoma City
- 71 1 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater
- 2730 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa
- Garnett Plaza, 11613 E 31st, Tulsa
- Penn Crossing, 2127 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City
- 240 Penn Park, 1413 W 1240 Service Road, Oklahoma City
- Ashland Shopping Center, 1638 Ashland St, Ashland
- Melanie Square, 1734 SW Court Pl, Pendleton
Oregon:
- 11705 Sw Pacific Hwy, Tigard
- Northeast 6Th St 1606 Ne 6Th, Portland
- 2056 North Lombard, Portland
- McKenzie Crossing Shopping Center, 5713 Main St, Springfield
- 8428 E Burnside St, Portland
- 1485 NE Burnside, Gresham
- 1281 N Hwy 99W McMinnville
- 5th Ave 919 S W 5th Ave, Portland
Pennsylvania:
- 2000 Wharton 2000 Wharton St, Pittsburgh
- 3927 Washington Road, Mcmurray
- Cranberry Mall, Cranberry Township
- Hermitage Crossing 1037 N Hermitage Rd, Hermitage
- Warren Commons 2817 Market St, Warren
- Clearfield Mall 1800 Daisy St, Clearfield
- 2266 Wilkes Barre Twp Mkt, Wilkes Barre
- Wind Gap Plaza 812 Male Rd, Wind Gap
- Shops At Northampton 1040A Second St Pike, Richboro
- 1 East Trenton Ave, Morrisville
- Brentwood Shoppes 225 N Pottstown Pike, Exton
- Brentwood Towne Square, 362 Towne Square Way, Pittsburgh
- Penn Hills Shopping Center, 11630 Keleket Drive, Pittsburgh
- Banksville Plaza Shopping Center, 3139 Banksville Rd, Garden City Park
- Waterworks, 961 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
- 110 5th Ave, Pittsburgh
- 3606 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
Puerto Rico:
- Plaza Fajardo, 150 Carr 940, Fajardo
- Dorado Shopping Center, local 25-C, Dorado
- Norte Shopping Center, Baldorioty de Castro, Santurce
- Jardines Y Guaynabo, Jard de Guaynabo S/C, Guaynabo
- Plaza Palma Real, 350 Carr #3 Ste 140, Humacao
- Plaza Juan Díaz, 101 Ave Victor Cruz, Juana Diaz
- San Lorenzo Shopping Center, 500 Carretera 183 Unit 25, San Lorenzo
- Plaza Prados del Sur, SR PR-153 , Santa Isabel
- Wester Plaza Center Two, 2765 Ave, Mayaguez
Rhode Island:
- 5949 Post Road, 5949 Post Road
- 266 Bellevue Ave, Newport
- Cranston Shopping Parkade, 232 Garfield Ave, Cranston
- Ocean State Plaza, 355 Reservoir Ave, Providence
South Carolina:
- 3024 Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors
- Walmart Out Parcel, 607 St James Ave, Goose Creek
- Greenwood Commons, 504 Bypass, 72 NW, Greenwood
- Woodside Village, 4450 Hwy 17 S, Murrells Inlet
Tennessee:
- The Market Place 7074 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
- Broadway Shopping Center 2039 N Broadway St, Knoxville
- Brentwood East Shopping Center, 15543 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville
- Elysian Fields Shopping Center, 3983 Nolensville Rd, Nashville
Texas:
- 204 Central Expressway S, Allen
- Canyon Creek Plaza 206 W Campbell Rd, Richardson
- 445 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill
- 311 Southwest Plaza, Arlington
- 5804 Kirby Dr, Houston
- 5858S Gessner Dr, Houston
- 3212 Hillcroft, Houston
- Bellaire Triangle 5419 Bellaire, Bellaire
- League City Marketplace 2920 Gulf Freeways, League City
- 902 Kitty Hawk, Universal City
- 1528 Wildcat Dr, Portland
- 1312 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi
- Portairs Shopping Center 4212 Ayers St, Corpus Christi
- 494 Highway 71 W, Bastrop
- 900 N Austin Ave Ste 504, Georgetown
- 120 E Oltorf St, Austin
- Capital Plaza 5501 Nih 35, Austin
- Tanglewood Villages .C. 2110 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
- 4301 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
- South Texas Plaza, 300 S Bibb St, Eagle Pass
- Deer Park Station, 9001 Spencer Hwy , Laporte
- Kingsville Plaza, 2730 S Brahma Blvd, Kingsville
- Village Square, 310 Valley Hi Drive #302, San Antonio
- Commons @ Presidio Square, 14418 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
- Green Acres Shopping Village, 1745 Troup Hwy, Tyler
- Pint Hollow Shopping Center, 5185 W 34th St, Houston
- Meadowpark Shopping Center, 2625 Loop 35, Alvin
- Bay Center, 3533 Palmer Highway, Texas City
- Gulfgate Court S/C, 6888 Gulf Freeway, Houston
- 2910 N First St, Abilene
- Midkiff & Illinois, 3300 W Illinois, Midland
- Lubbock Corners Shopping Center, 5707 4th St Suite 2, Lubbock
- Bassett Center, 6101 Gateway W Blvd, El Paso
- Desert Mountain Plaza, 4650 Transmountain Drive, El Paso
- 901 North Grandview, 901 N Grandview, Odessa
- 1804 East Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo
- 19th St, 2420 19th Space 1, Lubbock
- Cross Pointe Shopping Center, 1453 N Saginaw, Saginaw
- 3207 50th St, Lubbock
- Broadwalk Center, 2601 S IH 35 Bldg C, Round Rock
- Kyle Crossings, 5186 Kyle Ctr Dr Suite 9, Kyle
- 1443 Lee Trevino Drive, El Paso
US Virgin Islands:
- Buccaneer Mall, 9800 Buccaneer Mall #37, Charlotte, Amalie
- Tutu Park Mall, 4605 Tutu Park Mall, St Thomas
- Nisky Center, 8000 Nisky Shop #19, Charlotte, Amalie
- Sunny Isle Shopping Center, 4500 Sion Farm, Christiansted
Utah:
- 4576 South 4000 West, W Valley City
- Fred Meyer Center, 1828 W 900 S, West Jordan
- Gateway Crossing, 282 South West #8, West Bountiful
- 1466 N State St, Orem
Vermont:
- Highgate Shopping Center 317 Swanton Rd, St Albans
Virginia:
- 418 Garrisonville Road 418 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford
- Haygood Shopping Center 1037 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
- 167W Oceanview Ave, Norfolk
- 2301 Colley Ave, Norfolk
- 14331 Warwick Blvd, Newport News
- 2092 Nickerson Blvd, Hampton
- Birchwood Shopping Center, 3742 Virginia Beach
- Cheshire Plaza, 4135 Cheshire Station Pl, Woodbridge
- Midtown Shopping Center, 140 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk
Washington:
- Orchards Green 11717 NE 76Th Way, Vancouver
- Pacific Village 1299 156Th Ave Ne, Bellevue
- Wenatchee Valley Mall 511 Valley Mall Parkway East, Wenatchee
- Burien Plaza Shopping Center, 126 SW 148th St, Burien
- 1523 3rd Ave, Seattle
- Rainier Valley Square, 3820 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
- Westwood Town Center, 2600 SW Barton St, Seattle
- Five Mile Shopping Center, 1910 W Francis Ave, Spokane
- East Towne Plaza, 4217 Wheaton Way, Bremerton
- Twin City Town Center, 1541 NW Louisiana Ave, Chehalis
- Spanaway Park Shopping Center, 14902 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma
- Mid Valley Mall, 1820 Yakima Valley Hwy Ste, Sunnyside
West Virginia:
- 266 Three Springs Dr, Weirton
Wisconsin:
- Greentree Centre 5131 Douglas Ave, Racine
- East Town Mall 2350 E Mason St, Green Bay
- Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave, Janesville,
- Delavan Crossing, 1823A E Geneva St, Delavan
