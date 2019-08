'One tweet for every victim': A Twitter account is memorializing every victim of the Paris attacks

A wave of terrorist attacks in Paris last Friday and into Saturday morning killed at least 129 people and left more than 350 others injured.

The majority of the victims were gunned down by terrorists at a rock concert. Others were killed at various locations throughout the city, including two restaurants and the Stade de France.

As more is learned about the victims, a Twitter account created by Mashable under the name En memoire (“in memory”) with the handle @ParisVictims has been dedicating one tweet to each person who lost his or her life in the November 13 attacks.

As of mid-Tuesday morning, the account had tweeted out the names of 27 victims:

Elif Dogan, 26, Turkey. Lived in Belgium. Loved doing charity work and teaching French. #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/Nzp6vJr7Aq

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 17, 2015

Matthieu Giroud, 39, France. Loved music & football. Leaves behind a 3-year-old boy & a pregnant wife. #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/ItxAgzPUPP

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 17, 2015

Quentin Mourier, 29, France. Promising architect. Urban farmer. Passionate about rock music. “Idealist.” #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/YvANyLcCGR

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 17, 2015

Claire Camax, 35, France. An illustrator and graphic artist. Friends called her “radiant.” #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/Et7ZOagb6Z

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 17, 2015

Christophe Lellouche, 33, France. Composed music. Loved music and beer. “Very sweet, very attentive.” #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/lipyquilZT

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 17, 2015

Michelli Gil Jáimez, 27, Mexico. Studied business. Lived in Paris. Got engaged last month. #enmemoire pic.twitter.com/QjRF48JG8P

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 17, 2015

Ludovic Boumbas, 40, DR Congo. Loved music, movies and flowers. “One of life’s good people.” #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/2qVBCfLgrd

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 17, 2015

Kheireddine Sahbi, 29, Algeria. A violinist studying in Paris. His friends called him “Didine.” #enmemoire pic.twitter.com/dZSLmuDIUt

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 17, 2015

Luis Felipe Zschoche Valle, 33, Chile. A musician, he lived in Paris for 8 years with his French wife. #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/wYzvp2diaZ

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 17, 2015

Juan Alberto González Garrido, 29, Spain. An engineer who lived in Paris, married his wife this summer. #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/F0eMRBwkKl

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 16, 2015

Djamila Houd, 41, France. Mum to an 8-year-old girl. “Full of life and generosity.” #enmemoire pic.twitter.com/pgfwAxvnvP

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 16, 2015

Fabrice DuBois, 46, France. A “gentle giant” who loved grunge music. Leaves a wife, son & daughter. #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/cnIiZC7kga

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 16, 2015

Nohemi Gonzalez, 23, United States. A student studying abroad in Paris, called a “shining star.” #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/hpu8UWoGn2

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 16, 2015

Mathias Dymarski, France. Rode BMX bikes and died with his girlfriend. #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/IxkryzEbcw

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 16, 2015

Mathieu Hoche, 38, France. Cameraman for @France24. He loved rock & roll and had a 6-year-old son. #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/srFLvzRb67

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 16, 2015

Marie Lausch, 23, France. Worked at a PR firm and died with her boyfriend. #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/yauVMbIdl7

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 16, 2015

Guillaume Decherf, 43, France. A music journalist and father of two. #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/YKeazE8FAm

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 16, 2015

Thomas Ayad, 32, France. Worked in the music industry, loved rock & roll. “The coolest guy on earth.” #enmémoire pic.twitter.com/SoaUoXuZvp

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 16, 2015

Quentin Boulanger, 29, France. Born in Reims, but lived in Paris for 7 years. #enmemoire pic.twitter.com/QRM6FwywmW

— En mémoire (@ParisVictims) November 17, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.