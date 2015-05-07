Our minute-by-minute guide to all the crucial results you need to watch for on UK election night

REUTERS/Paul Rogers/Pool Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband (L), Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (C) and Prime Minister David Cameron wait for Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in central London November 21, 2013.

The excitement of election night in Britain comes from seeing just how big the favourite party’s House of Commons majority is going to be.

As usual, people will be staying up all night, drinking, shouting at the television, and trying to make sense of the rush of results from 650 constituencies.

But this time it will be different. The Conservatives and Labour are running neck and neck but neither is strong enough to form a new government alone.

So it’s going to be much more confusing.

Among the possible outcomes tomorrow are: Conservative majority or minority government; Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition; Labour/SNP coalition; Labour/Liberal Democrat coalition; Conservative/Liberal Democrat/DUP coalition; Labour/SNP/Liberal Democrat coalition; and Labour majority or minority government.

At this stage you would be unwise to bet heavily against almost any of the above.

That should tell you one thing: We really don’t know what’s about to happen.

Here are a few possible scenarios based on the seat forecasts from Election Forecast UK. Note that even though the Conservatives may win the single largest bloc of seats, it looks more likely that Labour will be best placed to lead a new coalition government:

So how will we be able to work out how likely each of these are once the constituency results start coming in on Friday?

Here’s a handy guide to the seats you need to watch out for. We have arranged it into X major sections:

Key Conservative seats that could fall to Labour

First signs that the Liberal Democrats are in trouble

The SNP surge

UKIP seats to watch

Here we go!

Key Conservative seats that could fall to Labour — look out for results that go against the odds

REUTERS/Toby Melville Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron pauses as he speaks at an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. Britain will go to the polls in a national election on May 7

1:00am:

Nuneaton — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 28%; Labour 72%

2:00am:

Northampton North — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 50%; Labour 50%

Cleethorpes — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 73%; Labour 23%

2:30am:

City of Chester — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 4%; Labour 96%

3:00am:

Bedford — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 23%; Labour 77%

Croydon Central — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 75%; Labour 25%

Amber Valley — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 13%; Labour 87%

High Peak — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 82%; Labour 18%

Swindon South — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 77%; Labour 23%

Bury North — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 31%; Labour 69%

Carlisle — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 19%; Labour 81%

Erewash — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 23%; Labour 77%

Hastings & Rye — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 33%; Labour 67%

3:30am:

Enfield North — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 31%; Labour 69%

4:00am:

Cannock Chase — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 34%; Labour 66%

Broxstowe — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 28%; Labour 72%

Ipswich — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 46%; Labour 54%

Harrow East — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 45%; Labour 55%

4:30am:

Norwich North — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 54%; Labour 46%

Pudsey — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 61%; Labour 39%

Corby — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 8%; Labour 92%

Dewsbury — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 12%; Labour 88%

5:00am:

Keighley — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 27%; Labour 73%

Warrington South — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 44%; Labour 56%

Wirral West — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 15%; Labour 85%

Rossendale & Darwen — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 63%; Labour 37%

Halesowen & Rowley Regis — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 55%; Labour 45%

Ealing Central & Acton — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 52%; Labour 48%

Finchley & Golders Green — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 49%; Labour 51%

Hove — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 16%; Labour 84%

6:00am:

Cardiff North — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 17%; Labour 83%

Lancaster & Fleetwood — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 8%; Labour 92%

First signs that the Liberal Democrats are in trouble — if they lose any of these the party looks set to have a bad night

Carl Court/Getty Images Nick Clegg, the leader of the Liberal Democrat party, wipes his eye as he speaks while launching his party’s NHS manifesto at a press conference on March 31, 2015 in London, England.

2:00am:

Eastleigh — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 1%; Lib Dems 99%

2:30am:

Yeovil — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 15%; Lib Dems 85%

3:00am:

Bermondsey and Old Southwark — Election Forecast probability: Labour 8%; Lib Dems 92%

The SNP surge — big names that could fall in Scotland and one that needs to win

REUTERS/Russell Cheyne Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, visits Jump Gymnastics community club in Cumbernauld during a campaign event, Scotland, April 26, 2015.

3:00am:

Paisley & Renfrewshire South (Douglas Alexander/Labour) — Election Forecast probability: Labour 1%; SNP 99%

East Renfrewshire (Jim Murphy/Labour) — Election Forecast probability: Labour 14%; SNP 86%

4:00am:

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale (David Mundell/Conservative) — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 38%; SNP 62%

4:30am:

Gordon (Alex Salmond/SNP) — Election Forecast probability: Lib Dems 1%; SNP 99%

5:00am:

Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey (Danny Alexander/Lib Dems) — Election Forecast probability: Lib Dems 0%; SNP 100%

And finally… UKIP seats to watch

Suzanne Plunkett / Reuters United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage wears an apron bearing a St George’s Cross as he enjoys a pint of beer during a visit to mark St George’s day at the Northwood Club in Ramsgate

3:00am:

Thurrock — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 43%; Labour 20%; UKIP 37%

4:30am:

Clacton — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 28%; UKIP 72%

5:00am:

Rochester & Strood — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 98%; UKIP 1%

6:00am:

South Thanet (Nigel Farage/UKIP) — Election Forecast probability: Conservatives 95%; UKIP 5%

