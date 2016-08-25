Macy's is closing 100 stores -- here's where they will likely shut down

Macy’s recently revealed plans to shut down 100 stores as it battles

slowing sales and growing online competition.

The retailer didn’t say which stores would close or how many employees would be affected, though laid-off workers will likely number in the tens of thousands.

Macy’s employs more than 150,000 people, and the closures represent 15% of its store base.

Many Macy’s employees have been posting in online message boards asking if anyone knows which stores will close.

The business analytics firm 1010data looked into it and compiled a list of cities where closures are most likely.

The firm identified the most at-risk areas based on a review of consumer spending data that showed where Macy’s is losing the most market share to competitors including Dillard’s, Nordstrom, and Lord and Taylor.

Here are the top 10 cities where Macy’s lost the most market share between 2014 and 2015 — and where the company is most likely to close stores as a result, according to 1010 data.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin — 14% loss Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — 12% loss Hartford, Connecticut — 9.4% loss Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 9.1% loss Detroit, Michigan — 8.2% loss Cincinnati, Ohio — 7.5% loss Daytona Beach, Florida — 7.4% loss St. Louis, Missouri — 6.2% loss Columbus, Ohio — 5.9% loss Cleveland, Ohio — 5.7% loss

Macy’s experienced the biggest losses in market share in large cities in the Midwest, such as Cincinnati and Milwaukee. But areas in the South, Northeast, and Pacific Northwest also experienced significant declines, according to 1010 data.

Here’s a heat map showing the areas that experienced the most losses in market share.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.