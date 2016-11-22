Macy's is about to close more stores -- here's where they will likely shut down

Macy’s is about to kick off its next wave of store closures.

The retailer revealed plans in August to shut down 100 stores in early 2017 as it battles slowing sales and growing online competition.

Macy’s Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet provided an update on the closures at a conference last week, and said some stores will start shutting down before the end of the year, according to the Cincinnati Business Journal.

Hoguet didn’t reveal how many closures are imminent, but said “All 100 will not close at year end,” according to the Business Journal.

“Many of those have leases, so it makes no sense to pay rent and not operate,” she said. In other words, stores owned by Macy’s will be the first to close.

Macy’s has not released a comprehensive list of stores that will close. The company did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on how many stores would close before the end of the year.

“When we have more to share, we will announce accordingly,” Macy’s spokeswoman Holly Thomas said.

Macy’s employs more than 150,000 people, and the closures represent 15% of its store base.

The only impending closures that Macy’s has confirmed are the following:

Carolina Place in Pineville, North Carolina

Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (closed earlier this year)

(closed earlier this year) Lancaster Mall in Salem, Oregon

Southwest Morrison St. in Portland, Oregon

Douglaston Mall in Douglaston, New York

Macy’s Men’s store in Union Square in San Francisco

In August, Morningstar analysts identified 28 stores that are most at risk for closures.

They include:

Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dover Mall and Commons in Dover, Delaware

South Towne Center in Sandy, Utah

Lakeland Square Mall in Lakeland, Florida

Friendly Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Lakewood Center in Lakewood, California

The Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel, Florida

Crossroads Center in Saint Cloud, Minnesota

Battlefield Mall in Springfield, Missouri

Sangertown Square in New Hartford, New York

Westfield Trumbull in Trumbull, Connecticut

Montgomery Mall in North Wales, Pennsylvania

Starwood National Mall Portfolio in Plano, Texas

Peachtree Mall in Columbus, Georgia

Glenbrook Square in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah, Georgia

Visalia Mall in Visalia, California

Willowbrook Mall in Houston, Texas

Town East Mall in Mesquite, Texas

Bend River Promenade in Bend, Oregon

Tucson Mall inTucson, Arizona

Sunvalley Shopping Center inConcord, California

Meadowood Mall in Reno, Nevada

Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, New Hampshire

The business analytics firm 1010data has also made a prediction on where closures are most likely.

The firm identified the most at-risk areas for closures based on a review of consumer spending data that showed where Macy’s is losing the most market share to competitors including Dillard’s, Nordstrom, and Lord and Taylor.

Here are the top 10 cities where Macy’s lost the most market share between 2014 and 2015 — and where the company is most likely to close stores as a result, according to 1010data.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin — 14% loss Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — 12% loss Hartford, Connecticut — 9.4% loss Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 9.1% loss Detroit, Michigan — 8.2% loss Cincinnati, Ohio — 7.5% loss Daytona Beach, Florida — 7.4% loss St. Louis, Missouri — 6.2% loss Columbus, Ohio — 5.9% loss Cleveland, Ohio — 5.7% loss

Macy’s experienced the biggest losses in market share in large cities in the Midwest, such as Cincinnati and Milwaukee. But areas in the South, Northeast, and Pacific Northwest also experienced significant declines, according to 1010data.

Here’s a heat map showing the areas that experienced the most losses in market share.

