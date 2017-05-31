Trader Joe's worst nightmare is about to open its first stores in the US -- see if it's coming to your hometown

The German grocery chain Lidl is opening its first stores in the US after years of preparation.

On June 15, the company will open its first nine stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Lidl released a list of the first stores on Tuesday.

The chain will add another 80 stores along the East Coast by the middle of next year.

Lidl (pronounced lee-dil) plans to eventually open as many as 600 stores in the US, according to a copy of a company presentation obtained by Business Insider. Lidl currently has 10,000 stores in 27 European countries.

The company describes itself as a cross between Trader Joe’s and Harris Teeter and promises to offer prices that are as much as 50% lower than its competition. Like Trader Joe’s, Lidl places a strong emphasis on private-label brands.

Here’s a list of the the locations that will open this summer. The nine stores opening on June 15 are listed in bold.

North Carolina

4050 W Vernon Ave., Kinston

1800 East Fire Tower Road, Greenville

3520 Raleigh Road Parkway West, Wilson

3209 NC 87 South 2, Sanford

940 N Wesleyan Blvd., Rocky Mount

3315 Sides Branch Road, Winston-Salem

547 US Hwy 70 West, Havelock

705 US 74 Business East, Rockingham

1120 South Main St., Wake Forest

South Carolina

8180 Warren H Abernathy Hwy., Spartanburg

2037 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville

Virginia

6196 Providence Road, Virginia Beach

2000 W Mercury Blvd., Hampton

15169 Brandy Road, Culpeper

4033 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake

6440 N Military Hwy, Norfolk

11076 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

12151 W. Broad St, Richmond

5110 S. Laburnum Ave, Richmond

1311 Mall Drive, North Chesterfield

The first 100 customers to arrive at the stores opening on June 15 will receive a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $US100 in Lidl gift cards. Shoppers will also be given samples of Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag.

