A German grocery chain that's a cross between Trader Joe's and Harris Teeter is coming to the US -- see if it's coming to your hometown

The German grocery chain Lidl is opening its first stores in US after years of preparation.

The first 20 stores will start opening June 15 in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, the company said Wednesday.

The chain will add another 80 stores along the East Coast by the middle of next year.

Lidl (pronounced lee-dil) plans to eventually open as many as 600 stores in the US, according to a copy of a company presentation obtained by Business Insider. Lidl currently has 10,000 stores in 27 European countries.

Here’s a list of the locations for Lidl’s first stores:

North Carolina

4050 W Vernon Ave., Kinston

1800 East Fire Tower Road, Greenville

3520 Raleigh Road Parkway West, Wilson

3209 NC 87 South 2, Sanford

]940 N Wesleyan Blvd., Rocky Mount

3315 Sides Branch Road, Winston-Salem

547 US Hwy 70 West, Havelock

705 US 74 Business East, Rockingham

1120 South Main St., Wake Forest

South Carolina

8180 Warren H Abernathy Hwy., Spartanburg

2037 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville

Virginia

6196 Providence Road, Virginia Beach

2000 W Mercury Blvd., Hampton

15169 Brandy Road, Culpeper

4033 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake

6440 N Military Hwy, Norfolk

11076 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

12151 W. Broad St, Richmond

5110 S. Laburnum Ave, Richmond

1311 Mall Drive, North Chesterfield

