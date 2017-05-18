A German grocery chain that's a cross between Trader Joe's and Harris Teeter is coming to the US -- see if it's coming to your hometown

The German grocery chain Lidl is opening its first stores in US after years of preparation.
The first 20 stores will start opening June 15 in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, the company said Wednesday.
The chain will add another 80 stores along the East Coast by the middle of next year.
Lidl (pronounced lee-dil) plans to eventually open as many as 600 stores in the US, according to a copy of a company presentation obtained by Business Insider. Lidl currently has 10,000 stores in 27 European countries.
Here’s a list of the locations for Lidl’s first stores:
North Carolina
- 4050 W Vernon Ave., Kinston
- 1800 East Fire Tower Road, Greenville
- 3520 Raleigh Road Parkway West, Wilson
- 3209 NC 87 South 2, Sanford
- ]940 N Wesleyan Blvd., Rocky Mount
- 3315 Sides Branch Road, Winston-Salem
- 547 US Hwy 70 West, Havelock
- 705 US 74 Business East, Rockingham
- 1120 South Main St., Wake Forest
South Carolina
- 8180 Warren H Abernathy Hwy., Spartanburg
- 2037 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville
Virginia
- 6196 Providence Road, Virginia Beach
- 2000 W Mercury Blvd., Hampton
- 15169 Brandy Road, Culpeper
- 4033 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake
- 6440 N Military Hwy, Norfolk
- 11076 Warwick Blvd, Newport News
- 12151 W. Broad St, Richmond
- 5110 S. Laburnum Ave, Richmond
- 1311 Mall Drive, North Chesterfield
