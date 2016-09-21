A grocery chain that's a cross between Kroger and Trader Joe's is descending on the US -- see if it's coming to your hometown

The German supermarket chain Lidl is about to descend on the US.

The chain, which is like a cross between Kroger and Trader Joe’s, is planning start opening stores along the East Coast by 2018.

Lidl hasn’t revealed how many stores it will open.

However, according to Planned Grocery — a new app launching Tuesday that tracks grocery store development — there are at least 80 Lidl locations under consideration or development spanning from New Jersey to Georgia.

The app, developed by South Carolina startup Beitz and Daigh Geographics, pulls information from local news reports on a weekly basis regarding commercial real estate leasing and site developments by various grocery chains.

According to Planned Grocery, this is where the first Lidl stores will likely open:

Lidl has purchased some of the sites on the map, while others still need final approval by local government, according to David Beitz, co-founder of Beitz and Daigh Geographics.

Lidl did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

North Carolina and Virginia will get the most Lidl stores, according to the Planned Grocery data. The map lists 25 potential sites in North Carolina and 21 in Virginia.

Street addresses and news sources for the sites are available on the app. Here’s a list of all the locations that Lidl is considering, according to the data:

Delaware — 2 stores

Dover

Middletown

Georgia — 5 stores

Augusta

Newnan

Pooler

Sandy Springs

Woodstock

Maryland — 4 stores

Aberdeen

Bowie

Eldersburg

Annapolis

North Carolina — 25 stores

Burlington (2 stores)

Cary

Charlotte (2 stores)

Eden

Gastonia

Greensboro

Greenville

Henderson

Indian Trail

Lexington

Mooresville

Raleigh

Rockingham

Rocky Mount

Sanford

Shelby

Thomasville

Wake Forest (2 stores)

Wilmington

Wilson (2 stores)

Winston-Salem

New Jersey — 2 stores

Burlington Township

Vineland

Pennsylvania — 11 stores

Dover Township

Erie

Pottstown

Royersford

Spring Garden Township

Springettsbury Township

Stroudsburg

Uniontown/South Union

Whitehall Township

Wilkins

Wilson

South Carolina — 13 stores

Bluffton

Columbia

Fort Mill

Greenville (2 stores)

Greenwood

Lexington

North Augusta

Orangeburg

Rock Hill (2 stores)

Spartanburg (2 stores)

Virginia — 21 stores

Arlington

Chester

Christianburg

Fredericksburg (3 stores)

Hampton

Lake Ridge

Newport News (2 stores)

Norfolk

Richmond (8 stores)

Suffolk

Virginia Beach

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.