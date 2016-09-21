A grocery chain that's a cross between Kroger and Trader Joe's is descending on the US -- see if it's coming to your hometown

The German supermarket chain Lidl is about to descend on the US.
The chain, which is like a cross between Kroger and Trader Joe’s, is planning start opening stores along the East Coast by 2018.
Lidl hasn’t revealed how many stores it will open.
However, according to Planned Grocery — a new app launching Tuesday that tracks grocery store development — there are at least 80 Lidl locations under consideration or development spanning from New Jersey to Georgia.
The app, developed by South Carolina startup Beitz and Daigh Geographics, pulls information from local news reports on a weekly basis regarding commercial real estate leasing and site developments by various grocery chains.
According to Planned Grocery, this is where the first Lidl stores will likely open:
Lidl has purchased some of the sites on the map, while others still need final approval by local government, according to David Beitz, co-founder of Beitz and Daigh Geographics.
Lidl did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
North Carolina and Virginia will get the most Lidl stores, according to the Planned Grocery data. The map lists 25 potential sites in North Carolina and 21 in Virginia.
Street addresses and news sources for the sites are available on the app. Here’s a list of all the locations that Lidl is considering, according to the data:
Delaware — 2 stores
- Dover
- Middletown
Georgia — 5 stores
- Augusta
- Newnan
- Pooler
- Sandy Springs
- Woodstock
Maryland — 4 stores
- Aberdeen
- Bowie
- Eldersburg
- Annapolis
North Carolina — 25 stores
- Burlington (2 stores)
- Cary
- Charlotte (2 stores)
- Eden
- Gastonia
- Greensboro
- Greenville
- Henderson
- Indian Trail
- Lexington
- Mooresville
- Raleigh
- Rockingham
- Rocky Mount
- Sanford
- Shelby
- Thomasville
- Wake Forest (2 stores)
- Wilmington
- Wilson (2 stores)
- Winston-Salem
New Jersey — 2 stores
- Burlington Township
- Vineland
Pennsylvania — 11 stores
- Dover Township
- Erie
- Pottstown
- Royersford
- Spring Garden Township
- Springettsbury Township
- Stroudsburg
- Uniontown/South Union
- Whitehall Township
- Wilkins
- Wilson
South Carolina — 13 stores
- Bluffton
- Columbia
- Fort Mill
- Greenville (2 stores)
- Greenwood
- Lexington
- North Augusta
- Orangeburg
- Rock Hill (2 stores)
- Spartanburg (2 stores)
Virginia — 21 stores
- Arlington
- Chester
- Christianburg
- Fredericksburg (3 stores)
- Hampton
- Lake Ridge
- Newport News (2 stores)
- Norfolk
- Richmond (8 stores)
- Suffolk
- Virginia Beach
NOW WATCH: Here’s why people love these L.L.Bean boots that sell out every winter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.