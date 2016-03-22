See whether your local Kohl's is shutting down

Kohl’s is closing 18 stores and laying off more than 1,500 employees.

The department store chain announced the closings last month after reporting a 20% drop in fourth quarter profit.

The company just released a list of which stores would close, and said all of them except one in Lithonia, Georgia, will shut down by June 19.

Kohl’s said it would try to rehire laid off employees at nearby stores.

Workers who aren’t rehired will get a “competitive severance package,” according to Kohl’s.

The stores represent less than 1% of total sales, and closing them is expected to cut costs by roughly $45 million, the company said.

Here’s the list of stores closing:

Arcadia, CA — 7279 N. Rosemead Blvd., San Gabriel, California

Cypress, CA — 10201 Valley View St., Cypress, California

Ladera Ranch, CA — 27426 Antonio Parkway, Ladera Ranch, California

Mira Mesa, CA — 8140 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego, California

Rancho Cordova, CA — 11051 Olson Drive, Rancho Cordova,California

Santa Ana, CA — 1351 W. 17th St., Santa Ana, California

San Jose East, CA — 2323 McKee Road, San Jose, California

Upland South, CA — 233 S. Mountain Ave., Upland, California

West Hills, CA — 6651 N. Fallbrook Ave., West Hills, California

Hialeah, FL — 700 W. 49th St., Hialeah, Florida

Tallahassee, FL — 6785 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, Florida

Holcomb Bridge, GA — 2342 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, Georgia

Lithonia, GA — 2929 Turner Hill Road, Lithonia, Georgia — Note: The Lithonia, Ga. store will close November 1, 2016.

Northlake Mall, GA — 4820 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, Georgia

Saint Charles, IL — 3840 E. Main St., Saint Charles, Illinois

Pineville, NC — 9579 S. Blvd., Charlotte, North Carolina

Princeton, NJ — 200 Nassau Park Blvd., Princeton, New Jersey

Brown Deer, WI — 9060 N. Green Bay Road, Brown Deer, Wisconsin

