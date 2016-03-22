See whether your local Kohl's is shutting down

Kohl’s is closing 18 stores and laying off more than 1,500 employees.
The department store chain announced the closings last month after reporting a 20% drop in fourth quarter profit.
The company just released a list of which stores would close, and said all of them except one in Lithonia, Georgia, will shut down by June 19.
Kohl’s said it would try to rehire laid off employees at nearby stores.
Workers who aren’t rehired will get a “competitive severance package,” according to Kohl’s.
The stores represent less than 1% of total sales, and closing them is expected to cut costs by roughly $45 million, the company said.
Here’s the list of stores closing:
- Arcadia, CA — 7279 N. Rosemead Blvd., San Gabriel, California
- Cypress, CA — 10201 Valley View St., Cypress, California
- Ladera Ranch, CA — 27426 Antonio Parkway, Ladera Ranch, California
- Mira Mesa, CA — 8140 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego, California
- Rancho Cordova, CA — 11051 Olson Drive, Rancho Cordova,California
- Santa Ana, CA — 1351 W. 17th St., Santa Ana, California
- San Jose East, CA — 2323 McKee Road, San Jose, California
- Upland South, CA — 233 S. Mountain Ave., Upland, California
- West Hills, CA — 6651 N. Fallbrook Ave., West Hills, California
- Hialeah, FL — 700 W. 49th St., Hialeah, Florida
- Tallahassee, FL — 6785 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, Florida
- Holcomb Bridge, GA — 2342 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, Georgia
- Lithonia, GA — 2929 Turner Hill Road, Lithonia, Georgia — Note: The Lithonia, Ga. store will close November 1, 2016.
- Northlake Mall, GA — 4820 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, Georgia
- Saint Charles, IL — 3840 E. Main St., Saint Charles, Illinois
- Pineville, NC — 9579 S. Blvd., Charlotte, North Carolina
- Princeton, NJ — 200 Nassau Park Blvd., Princeton, New Jersey
- Brown Deer, WI — 9060 N. Green Bay Road, Brown Deer, Wisconsin
