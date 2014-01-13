A Complete List Of Golden Globes Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Lawrence all won big with ‘American Hustle.’

From Andy Samberg’s “Brooklyn Nine Nine” wins to Amy Poehler’s first ever Globe, there were quite a few surprises at this year’s 71st annual Golden Globe Awards.

Check out a full list of winners below (via The Wrap):

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

*Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club

Chiwetel Ejiofor, 12 Years a Slave

Idris Elba, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Tom Hanks, Captain Phillips

Robert Redford, All Is Lost

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

*Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine

Sandra Bullock, Gravity

Judi Dench, Philomena

Emma Thompson, Saving Mr. Banks

Kate Winslet, Labour Day

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

*American Hustle

Her

Inside Llewyn Davis

Nebraska

The Wolf of Wall Street

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

*Leonardo DiCaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street

Christian Bale, American Hustle

Bruce Dern, Nebraska

Oscar Isaac, Inside Llewyn Davis

Joaquin Phoenix, Her

Best TV Series, Comedy

*Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The Big Bang Theory

Girls

Modern Family

Parks and Recreation

Best Director — Motion Picture

*Alfonso Cuaron, Gravity

Paul Greengrass, Captain Phillips

Steve McQueen, 12 Years a Slave

Alexander Payne, Nebraska

David O. Russell, American Hustle

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

*Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Zooey Deschanel, New Girl

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Lena Dunham, Girls

Julia Louis-Dreyfus,Veep

Best Animated Feature Film

*Frozen

The Croods

Despicable Me 2

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

*Spike Jonze, Her

Bob Nelson, Nebraska

Jeff Pope and Steve Coogan, Philomena

John Ridley, 12 Years a Slave

David O. Russell and Eric Warren Singer, American Hustle

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

*Amy Adams, American Hustle



Julie Delpy, Before Midnight

Greta Gerwig, Frances Ha

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Enough Said

Meryl Streep, August: Osage County

Best Foreign Language Film

*The Great Beauty (Italy)

Blue Is the Warmest Colour (France)

The Hunt (Denmark)

The Past (Iran)

The Wind Rises (Japan)

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

*Jennifer Lawrence, American Hustle



Sally Hawkins, Blue Jasmine

Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave

Julia Roberts, August: Osage County

June Squibb, Nebraska

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

*Jared Leto, Dallas Buyers Club



Bradley Cooper, American Hustle

Michael Fassbender, 12 Years a Slave

Daniel Bruhl, Rush

Barkhad Abdi, Captain Phillips

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

*Alex Ebert, All Is Lost



Alex Heffes, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Steven Price, Gravity

John Williams, The Book Thief

Hans Zimmer, 12 Years a Slave

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

*”Ordinary Love,” Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

“Atlas,” The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

“Let It Go,” Frozen

“Please Mr. Kennedy,” Inside Llewyn Davis

“Sweeter Than Fiction,” One Chance

Best TV Series, Drama

*Breaking Bad

Downton Abbey

The Good Wife

House of Cards

Masters of Sex

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

*Robin Wright, House of Cards



Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Best Actor in a TV series, Drama

*Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad



Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Michael Sheen, Masters of Sex

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

James Spader, The Blacklist

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

*Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Jason Bateman, Arrested Development

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Michael J. Fox, The Michael J. Fox Show

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

*Behind the Candelabra

American Horror Story: Coven

Dancing on the Edge

Top of the Lake

White Queen

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

*Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake



Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven

Helena Bonham Carter, Burton and Taylor

Rebecca Ferguson, The White Queen

Helen Mirren, Phil Spector

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

*Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra

Matt Damon, Behind the Candelabra

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dancing on the Edge

Idris Elba, Luther

Al Pacino, Phil Spector

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie

*Jacqueline Bisset, Dancing on the Edge



Janet McTeer, The White Queen

Hayden Panettiere, Nashville

Monica Potter, Parenthood

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie

*Jon Voight, Ray Donovan



Josh Charles, The Good Wife

Rob Lowe, Behind the Candelabra

Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad

Corey Stoll, House of Cards

Cecil B. DeMille Award

*Woody Allen

Best Motion Picture, Drama

12 Years a Slave

Captain Phillips

Gravity

Philomena

Rush

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.