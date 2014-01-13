A Complete List Of Golden Globes Winners

From Andy Samberg’s “Brooklyn Nine Nine” wins to Amy Poehler’s first ever Globe, there were quite a few surprises at this year’s 71st annual Golden Globe Awards.
Check out a full list of winners below (via The Wrap):
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
*Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club
Chiwetel Ejiofor, 12 Years a Slave
Idris Elba, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Tom Hanks, Captain Phillips
Robert Redford, All Is Lost
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
*Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine
Sandra Bullock, Gravity
Judi Dench, Philomena
Emma Thompson, Saving Mr. Banks
Kate Winslet, Labour Day
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
*American Hustle
Her
Inside Llewyn Davis
Nebraska
The Wolf of Wall Street
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
*Leonardo DiCaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street
Christian Bale, American Hustle
Bruce Dern, Nebraska
Oscar Isaac, Inside Llewyn Davis
Joaquin Phoenix, Her
Best TV Series, Comedy
*Brooklyn Nine-Nine
The Big Bang Theory
Girls
Modern Family
Parks and Recreation
Best Director — Motion Picture
*Alfonso Cuaron, Gravity
Paul Greengrass, Captain Phillips
Steve McQueen, 12 Years a Slave
Alexander Payne, Nebraska
David O. Russell, American Hustle
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
*Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
Zooey Deschanel, New Girl
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Lena Dunham, Girls
Julia Louis-Dreyfus,Veep
Best Animated Feature Film
*Frozen
The Croods
Despicable Me 2
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
*Spike Jonze, Her
Bob Nelson, Nebraska
Jeff Pope and Steve Coogan, Philomena
John Ridley, 12 Years a Slave
David O. Russell and Eric Warren Singer, American Hustle
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
*Amy Adams, American Hustle
Julie Delpy, Before Midnight
Greta Gerwig, Frances Ha
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Enough Said
Meryl Streep, August: Osage County
Best Foreign Language Film
*The Great Beauty (Italy)
Blue Is the Warmest Colour (France)
The Hunt (Denmark)
The Past (Iran)
The Wind Rises (Japan)
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
*Jennifer Lawrence, American Hustle
Sally Hawkins, Blue Jasmine
Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave
Julia Roberts, August: Osage County
June Squibb, Nebraska
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
*Jared Leto, Dallas Buyers Club
Bradley Cooper, American Hustle
Michael Fassbender, 12 Years a Slave
Daniel Bruhl, Rush
Barkhad Abdi, Captain Phillips
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
*Alex Ebert, All Is Lost
Alex Heffes, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Steven Price, Gravity
John Williams, The Book Thief
Hans Zimmer, 12 Years a Slave
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
*”Ordinary Love,” Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
“Atlas,” The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
“Let It Go,” Frozen
“Please Mr. Kennedy,” Inside Llewyn Davis
“Sweeter Than Fiction,” One Chance
Best TV Series, Drama
*Breaking Bad
Downton Abbey
The Good Wife
House of Cards
Masters of Sex
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
*Robin Wright, House of Cards
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Best Actor in a TV series, Drama
*Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Michael Sheen, Masters of Sex
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
James Spader, The Blacklist
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
*Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Jason Bateman, Arrested Development
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Michael J. Fox, The Michael J. Fox Show
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Best Miniseries or TV Movie
*Behind the Candelabra
American Horror Story: Coven
Dancing on the Edge
Top of the Lake
White Queen
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
*Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven
Helena Bonham Carter, Burton and Taylor
Rebecca Ferguson, The White Queen
Helen Mirren, Phil Spector
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
*Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra
Matt Damon, Behind the Candelabra
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dancing on the Edge
Idris Elba, Luther
Al Pacino, Phil Spector
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie
*Jacqueline Bisset, Dancing on the Edge
Janet McTeer, The White Queen
Hayden Panettiere, Nashville
Monica Potter, Parenthood
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie
*Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Josh Charles, The Good Wife
Rob Lowe, Behind the Candelabra
Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad
Corey Stoll, House of Cards
Cecil B. DeMille Award
*Woody Allen
Best Motion Picture, Drama
12 Years a Slave
Captain Phillips
Gravity
Philomena
Rush
