Wine, cheese, makeup, and handbags: Here are all of the French products the Trump administration could hit with tariffs of up to 100%

The Trump administration has threatened to hit France with steep retaliatory tariffs on dozens of its products.

The move would likely raise the prices of wine, cheese and luxury products for Americans.

Here are all of the products that could be targeted.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Trump administration has threatened to hit France with steep retaliatory tariffs on dozens of its products, a move that would likely raise the prices of wine, cheese, and luxury products for Americans.

The administration concluded Monday that France had discriminated against US-based technology giants through a digital services tax it passed in July. The Office of the US Trade Representative recommended tariffs as high as 100% on roughly $US2.4 billion worth of its products.

The USTR plans to hold public hearings on the tariffs January 7. It will accept public comments on them through January 14. Here are all of the products that could be targeted.

Dairy products

AP Photo/Bob Edme

Yogurt, not in dry form, whether or not flavored or containing add fruit or cocoa

Whey protein concentrates

Butter

Fats and oils derived from milk, other than butter or dairy spreads

Fresh cheese, and substitutes for cheese, cont. cows milk

Roquefort cheese, grated or powdered

Edam and gouda cheese, processed, not grated or powdered

Gruyere-process cheese, processed, not grated or powdered

Gruyere-process cheese, processed, not grated or powdered

Processed cheese (incl. mixtures)

Blue-veined cheese, in original loaves

Cheddar cheese

Edam and gouda cheese

Romano, Reggiano, Parmesan, Provolone, and Provoletti cheese from

cow’s milk

Swiss or Emmentaler cheese with eye formation

Cheeses from sheep’s milk in original loaves and suitable for grating

Pecorino cheese, from sheep’s milk, in original loaves, not suitable for

Grating

Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.) w/ or from swiss, emmentaler, gruyere or butterfat milk

Wine

AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Sparkling wine, made from grapes

Make-up

Barry Brecheisen/Invision for InStyle Magazine/AP Images

Lip make-up preparations

Eye make-up preparations

Manicure or pedicure preparations

Beauty or make-up powders, whether or not compressed

Beauty or make-up preparations & preparations for the care of the skin, excluding

medicaments but including sunscreen or sun tan preparations

Soap

Jim Edwards / BI

Castile soap in the form of bars, cakes or moulded pieces or shapes

Soap, nesoi; organic surface-active products used as soap, in bars, cakes, pieces, soap-impregnated paper, wadding, felt, for toilet use

Soap; organic surface-active products used as soap, in bars, cakes, pieces; soap-impregnated paper, wadding, felt, not for toilet use

Soap, not in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes

Organic surface-active products for wash skin, in liquid or cream, contain any aromatic/mod aromatic surface-active agent, put up for retail

Organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in liquid or cream form, put up for retail sale

Handbags

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Handbags with outer surface of reptile leather

Handbags with outer surface of leather, composition or patent leather

Handbags with outer surface of leather, composition or patent leather, over $US20 ea.

Handbags with outer surface of sheeting of plastics

Handbags with outer surface of textile materials, wholly or in part of braid

Handbags with outer surface of cotton, not of pile or tufted construction or braid

Handbags with outer surface of veg. fibres, exc. cotton, not of pile or tufted construction or braid

Handbags with outer surface containing 85% or more of silk, not braided

Handbags with outer surface of MMF materials

Handbags with outer surface of textile materials

Kitchenware

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Porcelain or china hotel, restaurant & nonhousehold table and kitchenware

Bone china household table & kitchenware valued

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) househld tabl. & kitch.ware in sets

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) hsehld steins w/pewter lids,

decanters, punch bowls, spoons & rests, salt/pepper sets, etc.

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) household mugs and steins w/o attached pewter lids

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) hsehld tabl/kit.ware n/in specif.sets

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) household serviette rings

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) household tableware & kitchenware, not in specified sets

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) household and toilet articles (other than tableware or kitchenware)

Cast iron, table, kitchen or o/household arts. and parts thereof, enameled

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.