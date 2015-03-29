Here are all the countries where you're more likely to have a female boss

Britain still has a long way to go before gender equality across FTSE 100 companies reaches a 50/50 split.

In the UK, there are only five women that are FTSE 100 CEOs and female representation only accounts for 23.5% of available board positions at these companies.

But, according to US research firm Expert Market, which looked at data from the International Labour Organisation Statistical Office (ILO) 2014, there are three countries that have a higher percentage of female CEOs than men.

“It is promising to see that in a growing number of regions around the world, women are increasingly entering management positions and playing a more important role in business strategy,” said Michael Horrocks, brand manager at Expert Market.

“Whilst businesses still have a long way to go in recruiting more women at board level, it is encouraging that countries in Central and South America have successfully redressed the balance already.” ￼

Here are the countries that made the top 10:

Many of the world’s largest economies performed pretty poorly in the rankings with only the US appearing in the top 20 (15th with 42.7% of women in management). Britain fell significantly below that level ranking 41st with 34.2%:

And these are the laggards where you would really struggle to find a female boss:

NOW WATCH: Watch 2 armed gangs fight on a busy road in China



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.