Here Are All The Music Services That Will Work With Facebook Now

If there’s a company that delivers music over the internet in any way, shape, or form, then it’s probably part of Facebook’s new app integration.



Instead of writing about each one individually, we’ll just say the functionality is basically the same. Once you give an app permission, it’ll automatically post what you’re listneing to on Facebook. Your friends can then see it, click it, and listen along.

Here’s the list:

TuneIn

iHeartRadio

AudioVroom

Earbits

MOG

Deezer

Vevo

Jelli

Turntable.fm

Mixcloud

Rdio

Rhapsody

Spotify

Slacker Radio

Songza

SoundCloud

