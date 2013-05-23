Here Are Some Great-Tasting And Totally Edible Bugs

A student holds up a box of buffalo worms at the Rijn IJssel school for chefs in Wageningen January 12, 2011.

Last week, the United Nations Food and Agriculture organisation suggested that edible insects could help secure the global food supply, fight world hunger, reduce greenhouse gases, and help save the environment.



We started wondering, which insects could we incorporate into our diet?

About two billion people around the world, mostly in tropical regions, already belong to cultures that traditionally consume insects. Insect-eating is even making its way into high-end dining.

We talked to Purdue University entomologist Tom Turpin and one of the report’s co-authors, Arnold van Huis, for insights into the best edible bugs.

