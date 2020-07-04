The full list of countries English people can now travel to without a coronavirus quarantine on their return

- The UK government has lifted the coronavirus travel quarantine for people returning to England from almost 60 countries around the world.
- Previously all people arriving in England had to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
- Most European countries are included in the list.
- The United States is excluded due to the high numbers of cases in the country.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The UK government has announced the full list of countries English people will soon be able to travel to without going into coronavirus quarantine upon their return.
From July 10 2020, people in England will be able to visit the following countries without a return quarantine.
However, travellers should note that some of these countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, continue to impose their own quarantines on arrivals.
Europe
- Austria
- Andorra
- Belgium
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Channel Islands
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- The Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Turkey
Americas
- Antigua & Barbuda
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Dominica
- Grenada
- Jamaica
- Martinique
- South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Pierre and Miquelon
- St Vincent and The Grenadines
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turks and Caicos Islands
Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- Brunei
- French Polynesia
- Hong Kong
- Japan
- Macao
- Malaysia
- New Zealand
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Vietnam
- Wallis and Futuna
Africa
- Reunion
Antarctica
- British Antarctic Territory
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.