The full list of countries English people can now travel to without a coronavirus quarantine on their return

The UK government has lifted the coronavirus travel quarantine for people returning to England from almost 60 countries around the world.

Previously all people arriving in England had to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Most European countries are included in the list.

The United States is excluded due to the high numbers of cases in the country.

The UK government has announced the full list of countries English people will soon be able to travel to without going into coronavirus quarantine upon their return.

From July 10 2020, people in England will be able to visit the following countries without a return quarantine.

However, travellers should note that some of these countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, continue to impose their own quarantines on arrivals.

Europe

Austria

Andorra

Belgium

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Channel Islands

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

The Netherlands

Norway

Poland

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Switzerland

Turkey

Americas

Antigua & Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Bermuda

Canada

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Jamaica

Martinique

South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and The Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Brunei

French Polynesia

Hong Kong

Japan

Macao

Malaysia

New Zealand

Taiwan

Thailand

Singapore

South Korea

Vietnam

Wallis and Futuna

Africa

Reunion

Antarctica

British Antarctic Territory

