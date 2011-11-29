Here's The List Of College Football Coaches Fired Now That The Regular Season Is Over

Photo: AP

Who knew Black Friday extended into the weekend – and affected college football coaches across the country?Well it did. Yesterday was Black Sunday.



The college football season is over for many teams. And, for many coaches, it spelled the end of their current job opportunity.

It’s been a less-than-happy Thanksgiving weekend for a number of college football coaches let go by their respective university:

Illinois fired Ron Zook. After a 6-0 start to the 2011 season, the Fighting Illini failed to win a game the rest of the season, finishing 6-6. Zook finished 34-51 since arriving in Champaign in 2005.

UAB fired Neil Callaway. Callaway finished just 3-9 on the year. His five seasons as the Blazers head coach produced just 18 wins. He becomes the third Conference USA coach fired this month, joining Tulane’s Bob Toledo and Memphis’ Larry Porter.

Kansas fired Turner Gill. Gill lasted just two seasons in Lawrence. Under his watch, the Jayhawks went 5-19, including 1-16 against Big 12 opponents.

Akron fired Rob Ianello. He last only two seasons, putting up very Gill-like numbers with a 2-22 overall record and just one win against Mid-American conference opponents.

Washington State will reportedly fire Paul Wulff. Barring “a last-minute change of direction” Wulff will leave the Cougars with the worst winning percentage in college football. He is just 9-40 in his four seasons as head coach.

Arizona State will reportedly fire Dennis Erickson. After a 5-1 start in a very winnable Pac-12 South division, Erickson’s Sun Devils lost five of their final six games. He went 31-30 in five seasons but only reached a single bowl game.

UCLA will reportedly fire Rick Neuheisel. A day after a 50-0 loss to USC and a 6-6 season, there are reports that Neuheisel’s future at UCLA is “bleak.” This, despite the fact that his team is one win away from a Rose Bowl appearance. Because of USC’s NCAA sanctions, UCLA will face Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship. But even a win Saturday isn’t likely to save Neuheisel’s job.

