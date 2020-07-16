11 chains including Walmart, Kroger, and Kohl's are now requiring customers to wear masks. Here's the full list:

Associated Press As coronavirus cases rise across the country, more and more retailers are starting to mandate masks.

On Wednesday, Kohl’s became the latest retailer to require customers to wear masks in-store.

Evidence is mounting that shows masks are effective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and research shows that the majority of Americans is in favour of mask policies.

As coronavirus cases rise across the country, more and more retailers are starting to mandate masks despite the potential for dangerous backlash.

In most cases, small children and those unable to wear masks for health reasons are exempt.

Here are 11 major retailers that have started requiring customers to wear masks, including Walmart, Kroger, and Kohl’s.

Walmart

On Wednesday, Walmart announced it would require customers to wear face masks in all 5,000 stores starting July 20. The policy will be enforced by employees at the stores’ entrances.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart, meaning that Walmart’s new mask policy will also apply to Sam’s Clubs across the country starting July 20.

Costco

Costco was one of the first major retailers to mandate masks in-store when a mask policy went into effect on May 4.

Best Buy

Also starting Wednesday, Best Buy is requiring customers to wear masks in its stores. It will provide masks to customers who need one.

Starbucks

On July 9, Starbucks became the first national restaurant chain to announce a mask requirement, which went into effect on Wednesday, July 15. The policy only applies to company-owned locations.

Apple Store

Apple closed its retail stores at the beginning of the pandemic, and when the company started reopening stores, it immediately required customers to wear a mask inside.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree requires all customers to wear cloth face coverings in its stores.

Menards

Regional hardware chain Menards is requiring all guests to wear masks in its stores.

American Eagle

American Eagle requires customers to wear masks in-store, and also provides masks to customers who don’t have one.

Kroger

On Wednesday, Kroger announced in a press release that it would require all customers in its stores to wear masks starting July 22.

Kohl’s

On Wednesday, Kohl’s announced it would require all customers to wear face masks starting July 20.

