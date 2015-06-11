Here are all the CEOs and politicians going to the top secret Bilderberg Conference this week

REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic A view of Hotel Suvretta, the venue of the Bilderberg Club annual meeting according to local medias, in St. Moritz, June 9, 2011.

A select group of global elite will gather in Telfs-Buchen, Austria, on Thursday for a super secret annual conference where they can discuss politics, foreign policy, and economics freely.

The Bilderberg Conference has been running since 1954 and according to its barebone website was “designed to foster dialogue between Europe and North America.”

Attendees hold “informal discussions to help create a better understanding of the complex forces and major trends affecting Western nations.”

Topics for discussion this year include artificial intelligence, cyber security, Greece, Iran, and the US elections.

But it will be almost impossible to find out what is said on these topics as Bilderberg is closed to journalists. Because of this, conspiracy theorists believe it is where the global elite plot how to rule the world.

What we do know, however, is who will be attending. Some notable names include Google’s Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, LinkedIn Cofounder Reid Hoffman, and British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne.

Henri de Castries , AXA Group, Chairman and CEO

, AXA Group, Chairman and CEO Paul M.Achleitner , Deutsche Bank, Chairman of the Supervisory Board

, Deutsche Bank, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Marcus Agius , PA Consulting Group, Non-Executive Chairman

, PA Consulting Group, Non-Executive Chairman Thomas Ahrenkiel , Danish Intelligence Service (DDIS), Director

, Danish Intelligence Service (DDIS), Director John R. Allen , US Department of State, Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL

, US Department of State, Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL Roger C. Altman , Evercore, Executive Chairman

, Evercore, Executive Chairman Anne Applebaum , Legatum Institute, Director of Transitions Forum

, Legatum Institute, Director of Transitions Forum Matti Apunen , Finnish Business and Policy Forum EVA, Director

, Finnish Business and Policy Forum EVA, Director Zoë Baird , Markle Foundation, CEO and President

, Markle Foundation, CEO and President Ed Balls , Labour Party, Former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer,

, Labour Party, Former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, Francisco Pinto Balsemão , Impresa SGPS, Chairman

, Impresa SGPS, Chairman José M. Barroso , European Commission, Former President

, European Commission, Former President Nicolas Baverez , Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Partner,

, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Partner, René Benko , Founder, SIGNA Holding

, Founder, SIGNA Holding Franco Bernabè, FB Group, Chairman

FB Group, Chairman Ben van Beurden , Royal Dutch Shell, CEO

, Royal Dutch Shell, CEO Laurent Bigorgne , Institut Montaigne, Director

, Institut Montaigne, Director Laurence Boone , French government, Special Adviser on Financial and Economic Affairs to the President

, French government, Special Adviser on Financial and Economic Affairs to the President Ana Botín , Banco Santander, Chairman

, Banco Santander, Chairman Richard Svein Brandtzæg , Norsk Hydro, President and CEO

, Norsk Hydro, President and CEO Oscar Bronner , Standard Verlagsgesellschaft, Publisher

, Standard Verlagsgesellschaft, Publisher William Burns , Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, President

, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, President Patrick Calvar , DGSI, Director General

, DGSI, Director General Henri de Castries , Bilderberg Meetings, Chairman; AXA Group, Chairman and CEO

Juan Luis Cebrián , Grupo PRISA, Executive Chairman

, Grupo PRISA, Executive Chairman Edmund Clark , TD Bank Group, Retired Executive

, TD Bank Group, Retired Executive Benoît Coeuré , European Central Bank, Member of the Executive Board

, European Central Bank, Member of the Executive Board Andrew Coyne , National Post (Canada), Editor, Editorials and Comment

, National Post (Canada), Editor, Editorials and Comment Mikael L. Damberg , Swedish government, Minister for Enterprise and Innovation

, Swedish government, Minister for Enterprise and Innovation Karel De Gucht , Belgian government, Former EU Trade Commissioner, State Minister

, Belgian government, Former EU Trade Commissioner, State Minister Thomas E. Donilon , Former U.S. National Security Advisor; O’Melveny & Myers, Partner and Vice Chair

, Former U.S. National Security Advisor; O’Melveny & Myers, Partner and Vice Chair Mathias Döpfner , Axel Springer, CEO

, Axel Springer, CEO Ann Dowling , Royal Academy of Engineering, President

, Royal Academy of Engineering, President Regina Dugan , Google, Vice President for Engineering, Advanced Technology and Projects

, Google, Vice President for Engineering, Advanced Technology and Projects Trine Eilertsen , Aftenposten, Political Editor,

, Aftenposten, Political Editor, Merete Eldrup , TV 2 Danmark A/S, CEO

, TV 2 Danmark A/S, CEO John Elkann , EXOR, Chairman and CEO; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Chairman

, EXOR, Chairman and CEO; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Chairman Thomas Enders , Airbus Group, CEO

, Airbus Group, CEO Mary Erdoes , JP Morgan Asset Management, CEO

, JP Morgan Asset Management, CEO Rona Fairhead , BBC Trust, Chairman

, BBC Trust, Chairman Ulrik Federspiel , Haldor Topsøe, Executive Vice President

, Haldor Topsøe, Executive Vice President Martin S. Feldstein , NBER President Emeritus; Harvard University, Professor of Economics

, NBER President Emeritus; Harvard University, Professor of Economics Niall Ferguson , Harvard University, Professor of History, Gunzberg Center for European Studies

Heinz Fischer , Austrian government, Federal President

, Austrian government, Federal President Douglas Flint , HSBC, Group Chairman

, HSBC, Group Chairman Christoph Franz , F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Chairman of the Board

, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Chairman of the Board Louise O. Fresco , Wageningen University and Research Centre, President and Chairman Executive Board

, Wageningen University and Research Centre, President and Chairman Executive Board Kenneth Griffin , Citadel Investment, Founder and CEO

, Citadel Investment, Founder and CEO Lilli Gruber , “Otto e mezzo”, La7 TV, Executive Editor and Anchor

, “Otto e mezzo”, La7 TV, Executive Editor and Anchor Sergei Guriev , Sciences Po, Professor of Economics

, Sciences Po, Professor of Economics Gönenç Gürkaynak , ELIG Law Firm (Turkey), Managing Partner

, ELIG Law Firm (Turkey), Managing Partner Alfred Gusenbauer , Former Chancellor of the Republic of Austria

, Former Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Victor Halberstadt , Leiden University, Professor of Economics

, Leiden University, Professor of Economics Erich Hampel , UniCredit Bank Austria, Chairman

, UniCredit Bank Austria, Chairman Demis Hassabis , Google DeepMind, Vice President of Engineering

, Google DeepMind, Vice President of Engineering Wolfgang Hesoun , Siemens Austria, CEO

, Siemens Austria, CEO Philipp Hildebrand , BlackRock, Vice Chairman

, BlackRock, Vice Chairman Reid Hoffman , LinkedIn, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman

, LinkedIn, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger , Munich Security Conference, Chairman,

, Munich Security Conference, Chairman, Jacobs Kenneth , Lazard, Chairman and CEO

, Lazard, Chairman and CEO Julia Jäkel , Gruner + Jahr, CEO

, Gruner + Jahr, CEO James A. Johnson , Johnson Capital Partners, Chairman

, Johnson Capital Partners, Chairman Alain Juppé , Mayor of Bordeaux, Former Prime Minister

, Mayor of Bordeaux, Former Prime Minister Joe Kaeser , Siemens AG, President and CEO

, Siemens AG, President and CEO Alex Karp , Palantir Technologies, CEO

, Palantir Technologies, CEO Gilles Kepel , Sciences Po, University Professor

John Kerr , Scottish Power, Deputy Chairman

, Scottish Power, Deputy Chairman Ilhan Kesici , Turkish Parliament, MP

, Turkish Parliament, MP Henry Kissinger , Kissinger Associates, Chairman

, Kissinger Associates, Chairman Klaus Kleinfeld , Alcoa, Chairman and CEO

, Alcoa, Chairman and CEO Klaas Knot , De Nederlandsche Bank, President

, De Nederlandsche Bank, President Mustafa Koç , Koç Holding, Chairman

, Koç Holding, Chairman Henry Kravis , Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., Co-Chairman and Co-CEO

, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., Co-Chairman and Co-CEO Marie-Josée Kravis , Hudson Institute, Senior Fellow and Vice Chair

, Hudson Institute, Senior Fellow and Vice Chair André Kudelski , Kudelski Group, Chairman and CEO

, Kudelski Group, Chairman and CEO Kurt Lauk , Globe Capital Partners, President

, Globe Capital Partners, President Carola Lemne , The Confederation of Swedish Enterprise, CEO

, The Confederation of Swedish Enterprise, CEO Stuart Levey , HSBC, Chief Legal Officer

, HSBC, Chief Legal Officer Ursula von der Leyen , German government, Minister of Defence

, German government, Minister of Defence Thomas Leysen , KBC Group, Chairman of the Board of Directors

, KBC Group, Chairman of the Board of Directors Shiraz Maher , King’s College London, Senior Research Fellow, ICSR

, King’s College London, Senior Research Fellow, ICSR Christina Markus Lassen , Danish government, Head of Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Security Policy and Stabilisation DNK

, Danish government, Head of Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Security Policy and Stabilisation DNK Jessica Mathews , Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Distinguished Fellow

James Mattis , Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University USA

, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University USA Pierre Maudet , Vice-President of the State Council, Department of Security, Police and the Economy of Geneva CHE

, Vice-President of the State Council, Department of Security, Police and the Economy of Geneva CHE David I. McKay , President and CEO, Royal Bank of Canada CAN

, President and CEO, Royal Bank of Canada CAN Nuray Mert , Columnist, Professor of Political Science, Istanbul University TUR

, Columnist, Professor of Political Science, Istanbul University TUR Jim Messina , CEO, The Messina Group USA

, CEO, The Messina Group USA Charles Michel , Prime Minister BEL

, Prime Minister BEL John Micklethwait , Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP USA

, Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP USA Beddoes Minton , Zanny Editor-in-Chief, The Economist GBR

, Zanny Editor-in-Chief, The Economist GBR Mario Monti , Senator-for-life; President, Bocconi University ITA

, Senator-for-life; President, Bocconi University ITA Leena Mörttinen , Executive Director, The Finnish Family Firms Association FIN

, Executive Director, The Finnish Family Firms Association FIN Craig Mundie , J. Principal, Mundie & Associates USA

, J. Principal, Mundie & Associates USA Heather Munroe-Blum , Chairperson, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board CAN

, Chairperson, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board CAN Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands

of the Netherlands Michael O’Leary, CEO, Ryanair Plc IRL

CEO, Ryanair Plc IRL George Osborne , First Secretary of State and Chancellor of the Exchequer GBR

, First Secretary of State and Chancellor of the Exchequer GBR Soli Özel , Columnist, Haberturk Newspaper; Senior Lecturer, Kadir Has University TUR

, Columnist, Haberturk Newspaper; Senior Lecturer, Kadir Has University TUR Dimitri Papalexopoulos , Group CEO, Titan Cement Co. GRC

, Group CEO, Titan Cement Co. GRC Catherine Pégard , President, Public Establishment of the Palace, Museum and National Estate of Versailles FRA

, President, Public Establishment of the Palace, Museum and National Estate of Versailles FRA Richard Perle , N. Resident Fellow, American Enterprise Institute USA

, N. Resident Fellow, American Enterprise Institute USA David H. Petraeus , Chairman, KKR Global Institute USA

, Chairman, KKR Global Institute USA Panagiotis Pikrammenos , Honorary President of The Hellenic Council of State GRC

, Honorary President of The Hellenic Council of State GRC Heather Reisman , M. Chair and CEO, Indigo Books & Music Inc. CAN

, M. Chair and CEO, Indigo Books & Music Inc. CAN Gianfelice Rocca , Chairman, Techint Group ITA

, Chairman, Techint Group ITA Gerhard Roiss , CEO, OMV Austria AUT

, CEO, OMV Austria AUT Robert E. Rubin , Co Chair, Council on Foreign Relations; Former Secretary of the Treasury USA

, Co Chair, Council on Foreign Relations; Former Secretary of the Treasury USA Mark Rutte , Prime Minister NLD

, Prime Minister NLD Karim Sadjadpour , Senior Associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace USA

, Senior Associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace USA Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón , Leader, Partido Socialista Obrero Español PSOE ESP

, Leader, Partido Socialista Obrero Español PSOE ESP John Sawers , Chairman and Partner, Macro Advisory Partners GBR

, Chairman and Partner, Macro Advisory Partners GBR Selin Sayek Böke , Vice President, Republican People’s Party TUR

, Vice President, Republican People’s Party TUR Eric E. Schmidt , Executive Chairman, Google Inc. USA

, Executive Chairman, Google Inc. USA Rudolf Scholten , CEO, Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG AUT

, CEO, Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG AUT Jean-Dominique Senard , CEO, Michelin Group FRA

, CEO, Michelin Group FRA Karl Sevelda , CEO, Raiffeisen Bank International AG AUT

, CEO, Raiffeisen Bank International AG AUT Jens Stoltenberg , Secretary General, NATO INT

, Secretary General, NATO INT Alexander Stubb , Minister of Finance FIN

, Minister of Finance FIN Katrin Suder , Deputy Minister of Defence DEU

, Deputy Minister of Defence DEU Peter D. Sutherland , UN Special Representative; Chairman, Goldman Sachs International IRL

, UN Special Representative; Chairman, Goldman Sachs International IRL Carl-Henric Svanberg , Chairman, BP plc; Chairman, AB Volvo SWE

, Chairman, BP plc; Chairman, AB Volvo SWE Olaug Svarva , CEO, The Government Pension Fund Norway NOR

, CEO, The Government Pension Fund Norway NOR Peter A. Thiel , President, Thiel Capital USA

, President, Thiel Capital USA Loukas Tsoukalis , President, Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy GRC

, President, Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy GRC Ahmet Üzümcü , Director-General, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons INT

, Director-General, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons INT António M. Vitorino , Partner, Cuetrecasas, Concalves Pereira, RL PRT

, Partner, Cuetrecasas, Concalves Pereira, RL PRT Jacob Wallenberg , Chairman, Investor AB SWE

, Chairman, Investor AB SWE Vin Partner Weber , Mercury LLC USA

, Mercury LLC USA Martin H. Wolf , Chief Economics Commentator, The Financial Times GBR

, Chief Economics Commentator, The Financial Times GBR James D. Wolfensohn , Chairman and CEO, Wolfensohn and Company USA

, Chairman and CEO, Wolfensohn and Company USA Robert B. Zoellick, Chairman, Board of International Advisors, The Goldman Sachs Group USA

