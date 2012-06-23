Library Of Congress Reveals The 88 'Books That Shaped America'

‘Where The Wild Things Are’ by Maurice Sendak

The Library of Congress has opened a “Books that Shaped America” exhibition that features the books that have “shaped Americans’ views of their world and the world’s views of America.”The initial list of 88 books spans from Experiments and Observations on Electricity (1751) by Benjamin Franklin to The Words of César Chávez (2002) by César Chávez and presents old standbys in between (i.e. Huck FIn, The Great Gatsby, Catch-22).



The exhibition, on view from June 25 through Sept. 29 in the Thomas Jefferson Building in Washington, D.C., is intended to “spark a national conversation on books written by Americans that have influenced our lives,” according to Librarian of Congress James H. Billington.

The Library of Congress is asking readers to take a survey about the books and nominate books that aren’t on the list.

Check out the full list below:

Adventures of Huckleberry Finn Mark Twain 1884 Alcoholics Anonymous anonymous 1939 American Cookery Amelia Simmons 1796 The American Woman’s Home Catharine E. Beecher and Harriet Beecher Stowe 1869 And the Band Played On Randy Shilts 1987 Atlas Shrugged Ayn Rand 1957 The Autobiography of Malcolm X Malcolm X and Alex Haley 1965 Beloved Toni Morrison 1987 Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee Dee Brown 1970 The Call of the Wild Jack London 1903 The Cat in the Hat Dr. Seuss 1957 Catch-22 Joseph Heller 1961 The Catcher in the Rye J.D. Salinger 1951 Charlotte’s Web E.B. White 1952 Common Sense Thomas Paine 1776 The Common Sense Book of Baby and Child Care Benjamin Spock 1946 Cosmos Carl Sagan 1980 A Curious Hieroglyphick Bible anonymous 1788 The Double Helix James D. Watson 1968 The Education of Henry Adams Henry Adams 1907 Experiments and Observations on Electricity Benjamin Franklin 1751 Fahrenheit 451 Ray Bradbury 1953 Family Limitation Margaret Sanger 1914 The Federalist anonymous 1787 The Feminine Mystique Betty Friedan 1963 The Fire Next Time James Baldwin 1963 For Whom the Bell Tolls Ernest Hemingway 1940 Gone With the Wind Margaret Mitchell 1936 Goodnight Moon Margaret Wise Brown 1947 A Grammatical Institute of the English Language Noah Webster 1783 The Grapes of Wrath John Steinbeck 1939 The Great Gatsby F. Scott Fitzgerald 1925 Harriet, the Moses of Her People Sarah H. Bradford 1901 The History of Standard Oil Ida Tarbell 1904 History of the Expedition Under the Command of the Captains Lewis and Clark Meriwether Lewis 1814 How the Other Half Lives Jacob Riis 1890 How to Win Friends and Influence People Dale Carnegie 1936 Howl Allen Ginsberg 1956 The Iceman Cometh Eugene O’Neill 1946 Idaho: A Guide in Word and Pictures Federal Writers’ Project 1937 In Cold Blood Truman Capote 1966 Invisible Man Ralph Ellison 1952 Joy of Cooking Irma Rombauer 1931 The Jungle Upton Sinclair 1906 Leaves of Grass Walt Whitman 1855 The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Washington Irving 1820 Little Women, or Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy Louisa May Alcott 1868 Mark, the Match Boy Horatio Alger Jr. 1869 McGuffey’s Newly Revised Eclectic Primer William Holmes McGuffey 1836 Moby-Dick; or The Whale Herman Melville 1851 The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass Frederick Douglass 1845 Native Son Richard Wright 1940 New England Primer anonymous 1803 New Hampshire Robert Frost 1923 On the Road Jack Kerouac 1957 Our Bodies, Ourselves Boston Women’s Health Book Collective 1971 Our Town: A Play Thornton Wilder 1938 Peter Parley’s Universal History Samuel Goodrich 1837 Poems Emily Dickinson 1890 Poor Richard Improved and The Way to Wealth Benjamin Franklin 1758 Pragmatism William James 1907 The Private Life of the Late Benjamin Franklin, LL.D. Benjamin Franklin 1793 The Red Badge of Courage Stephen Crane 1895 Red Harvest Dashiell Hammett 1929 Riders of the Purple Sage Zane Grey 1912 The Scarlet Letter Nathaniel Hawthorne 1850 Sexual behaviour in the Human Male Alfred C. Kinsey 1948 Silent Spring Rachel Carson 1962 The Snowy Day Ezra Jack Keats 1962 The Souls of Black Folk W.E.B. Du Bois 1903 The Sound and the Fury William Faulkner 1929 Spring and All William Carlos Williams 1923 Stranger in a Strange Land Robert E. Heinlein 1961 A Street in Bronzeville Gwendolyn Brooks 1945 A Streetcar Named Desire Tennessee Williams 1947 A Survey of the Roads of the United States of America Christopher Colles 1789 Tarzan of the Apes Edgar Rice Burroughs 1914 Their Eyes Were Watching God Zora Neale Hurston 1937 To Kill a Mockingbird Harper Lee 1960 A Treasury of American Folklore Benjamin A. Botkin 1944 A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Betty Smith 1943 Uncle Tom’s Cabin Harriet Beecher Stowe 1852 Unsafe at Any Speed Ralph Nader 1965 Walden; or Life in the Woods Henry David Thoreau 1854 The Weary Blues Langston Hughes 1925 Where the Wild Things Are Maurice Sendak 1963 The Wonderful Wizard of Oz L. Frank Baum 1900 The Words of Cesar Chavez Cesar Chavez 2002



