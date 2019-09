We hope you enjoyed our list of the 101 people you should be following on Twitter.



But if you found it as cumbersome as you did edifying, fear not.

We put together a Twitter list that puts all our Tweeps in one place.

You won’t be able to add to it or anything, but we hope you’ll follow it.

Click here to follow the list.

