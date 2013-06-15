These Are The 2013 Atlantic Hurricane And Tropical Storm Names

Hurricane Hugo, which hit the Caribbean and the East coast of the US in 1989, causing $10 billion in damage and killing over a hundred. The name was retired.

Which hurricane name will be this year’s Sandy? Hopefully none of them.



But the 2013 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone season is upon us, and the forecast isn’t looking good.

NOAA has predicted that we will have 13 to 20 named storms forming in the Atlantic, and they predict that seven to 11 of those storms could become hurricanes by the end of the season in November.

The season started on June 1, quickly the first named storm, Andrea, drenched much of the East coast.

The names are recycled every six years, except for those that are “retired” because storms associated with the name were extremely costly or deadly — for example, Hurricane Sandy won’t be reused in 2018. It has been replaced by “Sara.”

This years names are as follows. See the rest of the names at the National Hurricane centre:

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dorian

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Ingrid

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.