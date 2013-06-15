These Are The 2013 Atlantic Hurricane And Tropical Storm Names

Which hurricane name will be this year’s Sandy? Hopefully none of them.
But the 2013 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone season is upon us, and the forecast isn’t looking good.
NOAA has predicted that we will have 13 to 20 named storms forming in the Atlantic, and they predict that seven to 11 of those storms could become hurricanes by the end of the season in November.
The season started on June 1, quickly the first named storm, Andrea, drenched much of the East coast.
The names are recycled every six years, except for those that are “retired” because storms associated with the name were extremely costly or deadly — for example, Hurricane Sandy won’t be reused in 2018. It has been replaced by “Sara.”
This years names are as follows. See the rest of the names at the National Hurricane centre:
Andrea
Barry
Chantal
Dorian
Erin
Fernand
Gabrielle
Humberto
Ingrid
Jerry
Karen
Lorenzo
Melissa
Nestor
Olga
Pablo
Rebekah
Sebastien
Tanya
Van
Wendy
