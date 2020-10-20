Inside the sprawling network of hedge fund spin-offs from Israel Englander's Millennium Management

Phil McCarten/REUTERS According to a Business Insider review of LinkedIn, media reports, and industry sources, more than 70 former employees of Englander have launched their own funds across the globe.

One could argue that Millennium Management’s greatest advantage over other hedge funds is its ability to keep talented people in-house.

The massive hedge fund â€” which manages some $US46 billion in assets across hundreds of teams â€” has a unique structure that lets portfolio managers operate in independent silos. The structure, which is grants PMs even more autonomy than fellow multi-strategy funds though with tight risk and loss parameters, helps billionaire founder Israel Englander convince staffers who might leave a more traditional fund to stay in-house â€” and recruit top talent into his firm.

However, despite that and given he launched the firm over 30 years ago, Englander has sprouted a network of hedge funds.

