Trump added 20 new names, including 3 conservative senators, to list of potential Supreme Court picks to fire up his base

President Donald Trump announced 20 new names that he may nominate to the Supreme Court if he’s re-elected, in an effort to energize Evangelicals and socially conservative voters.

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton were added to the list, though only Cotton expressed interest in the position after the announcement.

It’s likely that more vacancies will open on the nation’s highest court within the next four years, including two liberal justices who are in their 80s.

If Trump wins in 2020, he could appoint a sweeping conservative majority in his second term.

Here’s a list of the contenders.

President Donald Trump unveiled 20 new additions to his list of potential picks for Supreme Court justices on Wednesday.

“Joe Biden has refused to release his list, perhaps because he knows the names are so extremely far left that they could never withstand public scrutiny or receive acceptance,” Trump said during his announcement. “He must release a list of justices for people to properly make a decision as to how they will vote. It is very important that he do so.”

While it’s typical of any administration to keep a running shortlist of possible SCOTUS nominees, Trump’s announcement, which includes an array of conservative judges and lawyers as contenders â€” along with three Republican senators â€” sends a nod to conservative voters and may boost his 2020 bid, less than two months ahead of Election Day. During his 2016 campaign, Trump released similar lists that became key to rallying conservative support.

The announcement also comes as the fate of the Supreme Court is at stake in this year’s election. On the 9-member court currently sits two ageing liberal justices, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, who recently dealt with a string of health scares, and Stephen Breyer, who just turned 82 last month. The reality poses a likelihood that new vacancies may open up within the next four years.

So far Trump has cemented a 5-4 conservative majority to the bench, after he added Justices Neil Gorsuch in September 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in July 2018, respectively. If Trump wins a second term, he could tip the scale into an overwhelming Republican-appointed majority, at 7-2.

The new contenders announced Wednesday include:

Bridget Bade , 54: Bade is a circuit judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. She attended law school at Arizona State University and previously served as a magistrate judge on the US District Court for the District of Arizona.

, 54: Bade is a circuit judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. She attended law school at Arizona State University and previously served as a magistrate judge on the US District Court for the District of Arizona. Daniel Cameron , 34: Cameron was elected as Attorney General of Kentucky in 2019. He previously served as legal counsel to Senate Majority Leader Mitch Connell and worked in private practice before running for political office. Cameron has recently faced criticism for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case. He was a featured speaker at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

, 34: Cameron was elected as Attorney General of Kentucky in 2019. He previously served as legal counsel to Senate Majority Leader Mitch Connell and worked in private practice before running for political office. Cameron has recently faced criticism for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case. He was a featured speaker at the 2020 Republican National Convention. Paul Clement , 54: Clement served as US Solicitor General from 2004 to 2008 under former president George W. Bush. He also served as acting U.S. Attorney General in September 2007.

, 54: Clement served as US Solicitor General from 2004 to 2008 under former president George W. Bush. He also served as acting U.S. Attorney General in September 2007. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, 43: Cotton was first elected to the Senate in 2014, defeating Democratic incumbent Mark Pryor. He has compiled a staunchly conservative voting record over the past six years.

of Arkansas, 43: Cotton was first elected to the Senate in 2014, defeating Democratic incumbent Mark Pryor. He has compiled a staunchly conservative voting record over the past six years. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, 49: Cruz was elected to the Senate in 2010 as part of the Tea Party wave. He attended law school at Harvard and served as Solicitor General of Texas before running for public office. In 2016, he sought the Republican presidential nomination.

of Texas, 49: Cruz was elected to the Senate in 2010 as part of the Tea Party wave. He attended law school at Harvard and served as Solicitor General of Texas before running for public office. In 2016, he sought the Republican presidential nomination. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, 40: Hawley graduated from Yale Law School and clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts. He was elected as Attorney General of Missouri in 2016 before successfully running for Senate in 2018, defeating two-term Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

of Missouri, 40: Hawley graduated from Yale Law School and clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts. He was elected as Attorney General of Missouri in 2016 before successfully running for Senate in 2018, defeating two-term Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. Steven Engel , 46: Steven is the assistant attorney general for the office of legal counsel at the Department of Justice. He has served in the administration since 2017.

, 46: Steven is the assistant attorney general for the office of legal counsel at the Department of Justice. He has served in the administration since 2017. Noel Francisco , 51: Francisco is a former US Solictor General. He was a staunch defender of the Trump administration’s position to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

, 51: Francisco is a former US Solictor General. He was a staunch defender of the Trump administration’s position to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). James Ho: Ho is currently a circuit judge on the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. He clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas and served as chief counsel of the Subcommittees on the Constitution and Immigration under Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

Ho is currently a circuit judge on the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. He clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas and served as chief counsel of the Subcommittees on the Constitution and Immigration under Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas. Gregory Katsas , 56: Katsas has been a circuit judge for the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since December 2017. He was previously a Deputy White House Counsel in the Trump administration.

, 56: Katsas has been a circuit judge for the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since December 2017. He was previously a Deputy White House Counsel in the Trump administration. Barbara Lagoa , 52: Lagoa is a circuit judge for the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. She graduated from Columbia Law School and was the first Hispanic woman to be appointed to serve on the Supreme Court of Florida.

, 52: Lagoa is a circuit judge for the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. She graduated from Columbia Law School and was the first Hispanic woman to be appointed to serve on the Supreme Court of Florida. Christopher Landau , 56: Landau has been the US ambassador to Mexico since August 2019. He clerked for Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia, later serving in private practice.

, 56: Landau has been the US ambassador to Mexico since August 2019. He clerked for Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia, later serving in private practice. Carlos MuÃ±iz , 51: MuÃ±iz is a justice on the Florida Supreme Court, serving since January 2019. He previously served as general counsel of the US Department of Education.

, 51: MuÃ±iz is a justice on the Florida Supreme Court, serving since January 2019. He previously served as general counsel of the US Department of Education. Martha M. Pacold , 41: Pacold has been a district judge for the Northern District of Illinois since August 2019.

, 41: Pacold has been a district judge for the Northern District of Illinois since August 2019. Peter Phipps , 47: Phipps, a graduate of Stanford Law School, is a circuit judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. He was previously a judge of the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

, 47: Phipps, a graduate of Stanford Law School, is a circuit judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. He was previously a judge of the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Sarah Pitlyk : Pitlyk is a district judge for the Eastern District of Missouri. She graduated from Yale Law School and clerked for Brett Kavanaugh during his tenure on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

: Pitlyk is a district judge for the Eastern District of Missouri. She graduated from Yale Law School and clerked for Brett Kavanaugh during his tenure on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Lawrence VanDyke , 47: VanDyke is a circuit judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He previously served as Solicitor General of both Montana and Nevada.

, 47: VanDyke is a circuit judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He previously served as Solicitor General of both Montana and Nevada. Alison Jones Rushing : Rushing, a member of the Federalist Society, has been a circuit judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit since March 2019.

: Rushing, a member of the Federalist Society, has been a circuit judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit since March 2019. Kate Comerford Todd : Todd is a former senior vice president and chief counsel for the U.S. Chamber Litigation Centre. She graduated from Harvard Law School and clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas.

: Todd is a former senior vice president and chief counsel for the U.S. Chamber Litigation Centre. She graduated from Harvard Law School and clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas. Kyle Duncan, 48: Duncan is a US Fifth Circuit Judge, serving since May 2018 â€” part of the Trump administration’s mass appointment of conservative judges to federal courts. During his Senate confirmation hearing he was grilled by Democrats for how his religious beliefs could impact his ruling and afterward hailed by conservatives for securing the seat. He graduated with a law degree from Louisiana State University.

It's humbling and an immense honor to be considered for #SCOTUS. Read my statement here on @realDonaldTrump’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees he announced today he might choose from in a second term.???? pic.twitter.com/oOjuCHSs80 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 9, 2020

I appreciate the President’s confidence in listing me as a potential Supreme Court nominee. But as I told the President, Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 9, 2020

I’m honored that President Trump asked me to consider serving on the Supreme Court and I’m grateful for his confidence. I will always heed the call of service to our nation. https://t.co/fD10iVx952 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 9, 2020

The names add to previous lists of people under consideration, including:

Raymond Kethledge , 51: Kethledge has served as a circuit judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, since 2008, appointed by President George W. Bush. Kethledge had previously clerked for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kethledge met with Trump as a finalist for the SCOTUS seat before, which ultimately went to Kavanaugh.

, 51: Kethledge has served as a circuit judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, since 2008, appointed by President George W. Bush. Kethledge had previously clerked for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kethledge met with Trump as a finalist for the SCOTUS seat before, which ultimately went to Kavanaugh. Amul Thapar , 51: Thapar also serves on the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He was a frontrunner for the Supreme Court in both 2016 and 2018, when he was a US District Judge. If selected this time, Thapar would make history as the first Asian American on the Court.

, 51: Thapar also serves on the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He was a frontrunner for the Supreme Court in both 2016 and 2018, when he was a US District Judge. If selected this time, Thapar would make history as the first Asian American on the Court. Amy Coney Barrett , 48: Barrett, a hero to the religious right, also met with Trump as a top candidate for the Court two years ago, thrilling conservatives. She graduated from Notre Dame University Law School and later returned to teach, before being appointed to the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in October 2017.

, 48: Barrett, a hero to the religious right, also met with Trump as a top candidate for the Court two years ago, thrilling conservatives. She graduated from Notre Dame University Law School and later returned to teach, before being appointed to the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in October 2017. Andy Oldham, 42: Oldham also serves on the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit since July 2018. Previously he was general counsel to the Texas Gov. Greg Abott. He graduated from Harvard Law School and has clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

42: Oldham also serves on the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit since July 2018. Previously he was general counsel to the Texas Gov. Greg Abott. He graduated from Harvard Law School and has clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. Elizabeth Branch, 52: Branch has been a circuit judge of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit since March 2018. She had worked as a senior official in the George W. Bush administration and later as a judge for the Georgia Court of Appeals.

52: Branch has been a circuit judge of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit since March 2018. She had worked as a senior official in the George W. Bush administration and later as a judge for the Georgia Court of Appeals. Mike Lee, 49: Lee is a Republican US Senator from Utah who was elected in 2010. Since entering the Senate, he has compiled a mostly conservative voting record, with some streaks of libertarianism. After graduating from law school at Brigham Young University, Lee clerked for future Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who at the time was a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. As a sitting lawmaker, he would be a more unconventional choice for the Supreme Court, but he’d likely attract some bipartisan support in a potential confirmation process.

49: Lee is a Republican US Senator from Utah who was elected in 2010. Since entering the Senate, he has compiled a mostly conservative voting record, with some streaks of libertarianism. After graduating from law school at Brigham Young University, Lee clerked for future Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who at the time was a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. As a sitting lawmaker, he would be a more unconventional choice for the Supreme Court, but he’d likely attract some bipartisan support in a potential confirmation process. Joan Larsen , 51: Larsen has been a circuit judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, which covers Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee, since 2017. She graduated at the top of her class at Northwestern University Law School and clerked for Judge David B. Sentelle of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. An Iowa native, she would add a rare Midwestern voice to the court.

, 51: Larsen has been a circuit judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, which covers Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee, since 2017. She graduated at the top of her class at Northwestern University Law School and clerked for Judge David B. Sentelle of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. An Iowa native, she would add a rare Midwestern voice to the court. Thomas Hardiman , 55: A leading pick for the two previous Supreme Court vacancies during the Trump presidency, Hardiman has been a judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit since April 2007. He graduated from the Georgetown University Law Centre and was an attorney in private practice before being nominated and confirmed to a judicial seat on the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, where he served from 2003 until joining the Third Court. As a federal appeals court judge, his votes have been decidedly conservative, with his opinions on gun rights cases reflecting an originalist approach.

, 55: A leading pick for the two previous Supreme Court vacancies during the Trump presidency, Hardiman has been a judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit since April 2007. He graduated from the Georgetown University Law Centre and was an attorney in private practice before being nominated and confirmed to a judicial seat on the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, where he served from 2003 until joining the Third Court. As a federal appeals court judge, his votes have been decidedly conservative, with his opinions on gun rights cases reflecting an originalist approach. Britt Grant , 42: Grant is a judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, where she has served since August 2018. While a student at Stanford Law School, she was a chapter president of the Federalist Society, the influential conservative legal organisation. After law school, she clerked for Brett Kavanaugh when he was a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Grant served as the Solicitor General of Georgia from 2015 to 2017 before being appointed to a seat on the Supreme Court of Georgia. She was elevated to the Eleventh Circuit the next year.

, 42: Grant is a judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, where she has served since August 2018. While a student at Stanford Law School, she was a chapter president of the Federalist Society, the influential conservative legal organisation. After law school, she clerked for Brett Kavanaugh when he was a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Grant served as the Solicitor General of Georgia from 2015 to 2017 before being appointed to a seat on the Supreme Court of Georgia. She was elevated to the Eleventh Circuit the next year. Allison Eid, 55: Eid is currently a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. She graduated from the University of Chicago Law School and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. From 2005 to 2006, she was Solicitor General of Colorado, and then served as an associate justice on the Colorado Supreme Court from May 2006 to November 2017, when she joined the Tenth Circuit.

