Here are all the major US and European companies pulling out of Russia following the invasion of Ukraine

- Major companies are ending decades of business with Russia following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
- The latest brands exiting the country include Shell, BP, Apple, and Canada Goose.
- Here are all the Western companies that have divested from Russia or halted sales to the country.
Companies from around the world are pulling out of Russia as the country plunges into economic free fall following its invasion of Ukraine.
Big Oil companies BP and Shell both dumped their 20% stakes in Rosneft, Russia’s state-backed energy giant, in protest of the military action against Ukraine. On Tuesday, Apple announced it would halt all product sales in Russia and block state media outlets RT News and Sputnik from the App Store.
Here are all the major US and European companies that have severed business ties with Russia so far:
“We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves and join others around the world calling for peace,” the company said.
“We are saddened by what continues to unfold in Ukraine and will continue to do what we can to support impacted travelers, partners, and our team members with families and friends in the affected areas,” the company added.
Per the Sakhalin-1 website, it is one of the largest single international direct investments in Russia.
The company said that given the current situation, it would not invest in new developments in Russia.
“ExxonMobil supports the people of Ukraine as they seek to defend their freedom and determine their own future as a nation. We deplore Russia’s military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people,” ExxonMobile said in the statement.
