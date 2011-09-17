Lisa Vanderpump of RHOBH Parts with Beverly Hills Estate

Lisa Vanderpump of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her husband Ken Todd have sold their Beverly Hills mansion at 50 Beverly Park Way for a stunning $19 million as they “downsize” to a home that is “only” 10,000 square-feet (in comparison to the 17,000 square-feet mansion they just sold). Well, a move that they are calling a “downsize” but still leaves them living in a massive home that they recently purchased for around $12 million.



Vanderpump has become very well-known across the country due to her role on The Real House Wives of Beverly Hills and her and Todd’s restaurant ownership of 26 restaurants including Villa Blanca. But why, exactly, did they decide to downsize?

With their daughter Pandora and their son Max already away from home, apparently the couple wanted a house that was not as large due to their now smaller family. Therefore, they have sold their 17,000 square-feet mansion and purchased a 10,000 square-feet house for their new primary place of residence.

Apparently Vanderpump and Todd already have plans to do extensive innovations to their new home to make it more appealing. In the end, maybe they were bored and just needed a new project?

The couple originally listed the home in 2010 for a mouth-watering $29 million. Clearly, the couple has been trying to part from their “too big” home for a while now, but finally sold it for $19 million (which they consider a great offer).

Either way, the couple appears at peace with their decision to sell their mansion and move into a smaller home, which is also located in Beverly Hills, and plans to begin the redecorating as soon as possible. We suspect it will be filled with pink!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.