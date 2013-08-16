'That '70s Show' Star Lisa Robin Kelly Is Dead At Age 43

YouTube screenshot Lisa Robin Kelly passed away at age 43.

“That ’70s Show” actress Lisa Robin Kelly has passed away at a rehab facility in California.

According to TMZ, the 43-year-old actress died in her sleep Wednesday evening after checking herself into the facility voluntarily in the past week.

Kelly’s agent told TheWrap the actress was “fighting demons.”

“Lisa had voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility early this week where she was battling the addiction problems that have plagued her these past few years,” said the agent. “I spoke to her on Monday and she was hopeful and confident, looking forward to putting this part of her life behind her. Last night she lost the battle.”

No cause of death has been released.

The actress played Laurie Forman from 1998-2003 on “That ’70s Show” alongside Ashton Kutcher and Topher Grace.

The actress was replaced during season six by actress Christina Moore.

Since her time on the series, Kelly has had multiple run-ins with the law for a DUI and alleged assault respectively in 2010 and 2012. Most recently in June the actress was arrested

in June on suspicion of DUI.

Kelly admitted in 2012 on “Good Morning America” she had been struggling with alcohol abuse after a miscarriage, but was looking to get her life back on track.

“I had lost a baby, and as a result of that, I lost everything, and I was abusing alcohol, which I no longer do,” said Kelly. “With ‘That ’70s Show,’ I was guilty of the drinking problem and I ran. And I am not running from this. And I have paid my dues. And if I can make it through this, I can make it through anything.”

