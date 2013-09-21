Phil And Lisa Maria Falcone Were Spotted At The New York City Ballet Last Night

Last month, people were wondering where hedge fund manager Phil Falcone’s wife, Lisa Maria, had disappeared to because she had been noticeably absent from society events ever since the Met Ball in May.

The New York Post reported that Lisa Maria, who is known for being in the society pages, had been missing board meetings for the New York City Ballet.

Phil told the Post that she was focusing on her filmmaking and family. He also denied rumours that their marriage was in trouble saying that they weren’t even “remotely true,” the report said.

Well, she’s been spotted now.

She made a red carpet appearance at the New York City Ballet’s opening night gala at Lincoln Center yesterday evening.

The film producer, who is known for her wild and eccentric sense of style, wore a silver gown with a butterfly embellished headband. (See images below.)

Her husband Phil, who recently agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $US18 million and accept a five year industry ban, was there, too, according to Bloomberg News.

